US sues Hims and Hers over claims users' intimate health data went to Meta, Snap

Millions of people use telehealth platforms for deeply personal medical concerns, often with the expectation that those conversations stay between them and their providers.

A new federal lawsuit against telehealth company Hims and Hers is raising questions about whether that trust was misplaced, Futurism reported.

What happened?

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued Hims and Hers, accusing the telehealth company of sending sensitive health-related user data to outside companies, among them Meta and Snap.

The central issue is whether a company offering services that depend on discretion handled user information as protected medical data or treated it like part of its marketing machinery.

Gizmodo noted the lawsuit comes after a three-year FTC investigation. It targets a company with 2.6 million active users and a business known for erectile dysfunction, hair loss, and other highly personal treatments that many customers would not want shared with advertisers or social platforms.

In the FTC's telling, Hims and Hers promoted itself as "100 percent online, private, and secure," even though the agency says "those assurances were false or misleading." The complaint also alleges the company relied on "automated tracking technologies offered by Meta" that "automatically tracked and disclosed certain Events [user actions] to Meta."

In response, Hims and Hers released a statement alleging the FTC's lawsuit "is not enforcement grounded in consumer protection," calling it instead "an effort to generate headlines at our expense."

Why does it matter?

Beyond this one company, the dispute points to a broader tension in tech. Businesses often sell users on both ease of use and confidentiality, even when the economics of advertising can cut against privacy.

That tension is particularly acute in telehealth. People may use these services for sexual health, hair loss, or other sensitive conditions they would not discuss openly, so even a narrow form of data sharing can feel deeply invasive.

The case also underscores how unclear app privacy can be from the user's side. Terms buried in disclosures, tracking pixels, and unseen data transfers happen largely out of view, even if the fallout doesn't.

That means a platform can market itself as a protected environment while, according to the allegations, sending information into advertising networks operated by companies like Meta and Snap.

What's being done?

At the moment, the FTC lawsuit is the primary mechanism of accountability in play. Because the case is just beginning, a final outcome may be years away.

Even so, the complaint indicates that regulators are paying close attention to how companies handle sensitive patient data.

The FTC alleges that, "instead of honoring its privacy promises," Hims "opted to grow the company and increase its revenue streams… with advertising platforms such as Meta and Snap." In the agency's view, that reflected a decision to favor growth and advertising performance over the trust of users.

On a larger level, litigation like this could push companies to reconsider their use of tracking technology, especially when the underlying information is intensely personal.

"The FTC will not hesitate to act on behalf of consumers deprived of their ability to choose which products they want and whether to keep their most sensitive health information private," Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, declared in the release.

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