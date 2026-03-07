Scientists team up with AI in project to design limitless energy devices: 'Excited about the possibility'

Created when two lighter atoms combine to form a heavier one, fusion energy can release virtually limitless amounts of pollution-free energy, making it a potential key step in diversifying clean energy sources.

With an energy source like fusion, pollution would decrease (as would pollution-related health problems) as air and water become cleaner, and the world's reliance on energy sources like coal and gas might be eliminated.

Fusion energy is complicated, though, which makes it still only a dream. However, according to Interesting Engineering, that dream may be one step closer, at least in the United States.

One issue with creating and maintaining fusion energy is the need for stellarators. Stellarators are composed of magnets with complex shapes that encircle the outside of a vacuum vessel to create a magnetic field strong enough to keep fusion plasma inside.

Designing these can take hours or even days. Now, though, the U.S. is poised to use artificial intelligence to fast-track stellarator designs.

A new project, known as StellFoundry, will use digital models to provide rough calculation estimates that researchers can then use to test stellarator designs more quickly.

StellFoundry, led by the Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and made up of around 30 researchers from at least 10 organizations, will also allow researchers to run separate computer programs together, which will create more detailed simulations of these designs.

Michael Churchill, the head of AI for science and digital engineering at PPPL and the project's principal investigator, told Interesting Engineering, "I'm excited about the possibility of giving stellarator designers the tools they need to make the process faster."

While the potential of the StellFoundry project is exciting and may help hasten the adoption of fusion energy as a more affordable and cleaner energy source, many still have concerns about nuclear energy. Two primary worries are the high costs of building nuclear power plants and the safe storage of nuclear waste, both of which could slow the growth of the nuclear industry.

However, fusion energy could still be an important step toward cheaper, cleaner energy for all.

