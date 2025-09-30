Homeowner shares candid review after installing heat pump HVAC in sweltering garage: 'It costs us zero dollars in electricity'

With electricity costs on the rise nationwide, heat pumps have been gaining in popularity among budget-savvy homeowners.

Many people have been able to dramatically reduce their heating and cooling costs by using these energy-efficient, money-saving appliances.

In a YouTube video, The Solar Lab (@TheSolarLab) shared how to heat and cool a garage year-round with a heat pump HVAC system. The creator uses an EG4 mini split that runs entirely on solar panels installed in the yard and batteries that store power.

"It costs us zero dollars in electricity," he said.

The Solar Lab also explained that similar cost savings can be achieved with a much smaller and simpler system.

He said the benefits include a quiet, affordable heating and cooling system that works well year-round. The Solar Lab's setup also functions during power outages, which are becoming increasingly frequent.

In the video, he shared footage of the garage's mini split, which is a high-efficiency, ductless heat pump. Mini splits are ideal in places that don't already have ducts, such as garages, workshops, and off-grid homes.

The Solar Lab's mini split operates on solar energy and requires only about 2,500 watts to function.

This honest review is helpful because it demonstrates how much money you can save with a moderate investment. Upgrading your HVAC system with a heat pump saves homeowners an average of $400 per year on energy costs.

Heat pump HVAC systems, such as mini splits, are more efficient than traditional setups and help reduce your home's energy waste and pollution output.

To find a heat pump that fits your budget, check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace.

To get massive energy savings over time, EnergySage can also help you find the best deals on solar installation costs with its solar quote comparison tool.

Mitsubishi can help you find an affordable heat pump that suits your home's needs.

Now is an excellent time to consider a heat pump upgrade, as you may be eligible for valuable federal tax incentives and rebates before they expire at the end of 2025.

The Solar Lab's viewers appreciated the mini split review and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Love seeing this unit showcased for all to see how well it performs," one user wrote. "To beat the summer heat for this price, it's almost a no-brainer."

"Very neat!" someone else said. "Comfortable temperature would be my holy grail for a solar system."

