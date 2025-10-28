University taps into powerful resource hidden beneath campus: 'Just the first of many'

A university in Winnipeg is turning the ground beneath its campus into a reliable source of clean energy.

Canadian Mennonite University has launched Manitoba's first district geothermal energy system at a tertiary education facility, starting with Poettcker Hall, CHVNRadio reported.

Winnipeg-based GEOptimize designed this system. As the Winnipeg Free Press shared, it uses a network of buried pipes under the university's practice soccer field and taps into Earth's steady underground temperatures to efficiently cool and heat campus buildings year-round.

"Poettcker Hall is just the first of many buildings we will connect to the district geothermal system on our journey to a net-zero campus," CMU President Cheryl Pauls said.

This move reduces CMU's reliance on dirty energy and lowers long-term utility costs. Unlike conventional furnaces or air conditioners, geothermal heat pumps don't rely on burning gas, oil, or coal. Instead, they move heat between buildings and the ground.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that these appliances can cut energy use by up to 65% compared to traditional HVAC systems, easing costs for homes, businesses, and communities. These systems are also durable — indoor components last about 25 years, and underground loops can last 50 years.

Furthermore, according to a study published in the Alexandria Engineering Journal, geothermal energy supports job creation and strengthens energy independence.

Another study published in Sustainable Futures revealed that geothermal systems emit up to 95% less pollution than coal, oil, or gas. Also, by avoiding combustion, they help improve air quality and reduce respiratory risks.

The Manitoba government contributed $351,000 to the project.

"As we welcome our students and community back to campus, I am proud to showcase this important milestone in our efforts to build a more sustainable future," Pauls said.

Geothermal energy is one of the many clean technologies helping campuses and communities reduce harmful carbon pollution and lower utility costs. In homes, installing heat pumps offers a practical way to tap into this clean energy source.

