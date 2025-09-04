Energy companies set out to harness unlimited power buried deep beneath the Earth: 'We are ready to accelerate'

Both temperatures and the need for energy continue to rise around the globe. However, the burning of coal, oil, and gas releases harmful pollution into the atmosphere, which only makes temperatures rise more and harms the health of all living things.

This is why many countries are turning to clean energy sources such as water, wind, and solar. There is also much more exploration into the potential of geothermal power. Geothermal energy comes from heat produced within the Earth. Energy is produced from this heat through either steam or water. Since the Earth has a virtually unlimited supply of this heat, geothermal energy is a potentially game-changing field for energy production.

Our need for massive change is urgent, so it is always refreshing to hear about companies collaborating to innovate in the field. Such is the case in Indonesia, where state energy company PT Pertamina and state electricity company PT PLN have agreed to develop 19 geothermal energy projects, according to Indonesia Business Post.

The collaboration aims for the companies to use the geothermal working areas of each party separately and then together, accelerating their development and implementation. They will also conduct joint technical studies. The goal is to help Indonesia transition to clean energy at a much faster rate. In the process, it will also drive the economy and create jobs.

This is only the latest great news on the geothermal front. Engineers at Quaise Energy recently announced a breakthrough in drilling using microwave-emitting drills called gyrotrons. Another company, CGG, is focusing on geothermal energy in our seabeds. XGS Energy is using a specially designed mud to help extract the energy from geothermal sources.

The leaders behind the collaboration in Indonesia were extremely enthusiastic about the possibilities it offered.

"We are ready to accelerate the realization of strategic projects that directly contribute to the national energy transition targets and the improvement of the renewable energy mix," Pertamina CEO Simon Aloysius Mantiri said, per Indonesia Business Post. "... With synergy, we can make Indonesia a leader in geothermal energy utilization and a sustainable economy."

