Navy-funded researchers discover solution to major efficiency problem with underwater solar panels: 'A consistent self-polishing effect'

U.S. Navy-supported researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery that could help keep solar panels operating at high efficiency even underwater.

According to Interesting Engineering, researchers funded by the U.S. Navy and working at the Technical University of Denmark have found a way to help prevent biofouling on underwater solar panels. Biofouling is the growth of barnacles, algae, or other organisms on panels, which limits their effectiveness and costs time and resources to remove.

While there are current antifouling coatings in use, they either need to be mechanically cleaned or they block visible light, which hinders their usefulness on solar panels.

Researchers developed a new coating with a seawater-soluble chemical. That way, it will dissolve in the water and polish itself — this means the panels won't need a mechanism to help keep them clean and clear to gather energy from the sun.

The top layer of the concoction will wash away, essentially leaving a freshly polished surface in its place, per the news outlet. The dissolution of the top layer also releases small amounts of biocidal chemicals into the water to keep barnacles and other sea life from taking up residence.

This gives the surface "a consistent self-polishing effect," according to Interesting Engineering. Tests in seawater off the coast of Denmark and Florida showed that the surfaces retained almost 100 percent effectiveness over a 13-week period, with minimal fouling from biological surfaces.

Solar energy is a booming industry, and technological advancements continue to make it more effective and affordable.

A Spanish company has announced a new material for panels that make them more effective at converting light into energy. Also, an American research team discovered a means to draw energy into solar panels from the air, using planet-warming carbon dioxide as a catalyst.

The Navy uses solar panels in UUVs (unmanned underwater vehicles) and AUVs (autonomous underwater vehicles) to allow them to travel long distances from bases and ships without human intervention. These vehicles use cameras and sensors that need to remain clear, and this solution will allow them to do so for months on end, according to the report.

The potential civilian applications are fascinating, as well. It could allow for larger solar banks with lower maintenance costs off the coast of many major cities worldwide, further diminishing our reliance on dirty energy sources such as coal and fossil fuels.

