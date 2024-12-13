This high-tech laser is helping scientists battle a major waste issue: 'We see a real rise in power'

"The functionalities such technologies provide are not just nice to have."

A new type of laser can reduce manufacturing waste and energy use while making parts for various industries.

As TechXplore reported, Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology researchers in Germany developed new laser technology to make manufacturing more efficient and sustainable.

The researchers focused on laser micromachining, which involves high-precision processing of materials needed for medical, aerospace, electronics, and other complex applications. Micromachining creates the many intricate, miniature parts required in our modern world.

The work is significant because the new lasers may replace outdated, inefficient manufacturing processes that produce harmful chemicals and excess waste while using a lot of energy.

The new laser technique, ultrashort-pulse lasering, uses extremely short light pulses to make precise cuts.

The researchers have been working to make these lasers more powerful so that they can be helpful for industrial applications. Initial tests showed that they could create a range of products and cut energy and waste by 90%.

"Now we see a real rise in power, which will make micromachining a lot more productive," said David Bruneel, a group research coordinator at an industrial laser machine manufacturer.

A photonics and laser surface engineering professor, Andrés Lasagni, said, "The functionalities such technologies provide are not just nice to have. They can fundamentally improve product performance in many industries."

Additionally, the new lasers hold the promise of contributing to broader sustainability goals like reducing waste and toxic chemical production for the sake of the public's and planet's health.

Although you may not personally use lasers in daily life, they are deeply integrated into our lives through the products we use, such as luxury watches, high-end electronics, automobile parts, and food and drink containers.

Meanwhile, other laser technology is paving the way for clean and readily available nuclear power and achieving fusion to provide clean energy.

To advance their research, ultrashort-pulse laser researchers are testing a system that could expand the laser's range of applications. Their goal is to revamp the entire micromachining manufacturing chain with a system using 3D sensors and machine

These developments will help monitor waste, maximize efficiency, and create even more products sustainably. With the support of government agencies and sector partners, laser technology like this can transform the manufacturing industry and improve performance while minimizing environmental impact.

