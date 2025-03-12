Experts issue urgent warning about dangerous infections on the rise: 'There is growing concern'

Doctors diagnosed 12 patients with the virus, three of whom acquired it locally.

Scientists have confirmed cases of a dangerous brain infection called tick-borne encephalitis in U.K. residents with no travel history, sparking concerns among the public.

What's happening?

According to News Medical, a new study by U.K. researchers found that the virus, which spreads by the bite of an infected tick, has become more prevalent in recent years. The team analyzed confirmed cases between 2015 and 2023 and determined that 21 TBE cases were diagnosed in the United Kingdom. From 2022-23, doctors diagnosed 12 patients with the virus, three of whom acquired it locally.

Previously, the consensus among scientists was that tick-borne encephalitis was confined to mainland Europe and parts of Asia and that the risk in the U.K. was very low. Until recently, TBE cases in the U.K. had only been observed in residents who have traveled to places where the virus is endemic.

"However, the first probable U.K.-acquired cases were reported in 2019 and 2020, and with the virus now present in local tick populations, there is growing concern that the U.K. could see an increase in domestic cases of TBE," the News Medical article explained.

While most infections don't cause symptoms, the disease can progress to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), which can lead to neurological damage, memory loss, and even death in rare cases.

Why is the rise in tick-borne encephalitis cases concerning?

Since TBE can cause severe cognitive issues and lifelong health complications, the fact that it's being diagnosed in more patients is concerning, especially since the virus didn't exist in the U.K. until recently. TBEV infections can be more challenging to diagnose than Lyme disease, which may lead to delayed treatment, increasing the risk of long-term health problems.

The research team believes our warming planet could be contributing to the spread of tick-borne encephalitis in the U.K. since milder winters allow ticks to survive in larger numbers and expand their geographic range.

"Climate change could impact the tick proliferation rate, duration of questing season (and hence transmission) and human behavior among other potential factors," the researchers wrote in the study, published in the journal Eurosurveillance.

Rising global temperatures have led to the emergence of other tick-borne illnesses, such as the Heartland virus — a rare disease spread by the lone star tick in America. Two cases of Powassan virus, a disease spread by the black-legged tick, were confirmed last year in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. While not nearly as common as Lyme disease, experts say cases have increased in recent years because of warmer weather.

How can you protect against contracting TBE?

If you plan on traveling to a country where TBE is endemic, make sure to get vaccinated before you leave. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advises wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, applying insect repellent, and treating your clothing and gear with permethrin — a synthetic insecticide — if you're engaging in outdoor activities, especially in forested areas.

To repel ticks in your backyard without harmful chemicals, you can try planting herbs such as lavender, basil, and oregano.

The study authors said that since 2023, TBEV testing has been expanded to all undiagnosed encephalitis cases, even if patients have no exposure to ticks or recent travel history. They suggested further surveillance of ticks and deer across the U.K. to gain more insight on how and where the virus is spreading.

If you live in the U.K. or other countries where tick-borne diseases are increasing, keeping tabs on case numbers in your area and other critical climate issues that may impact your health is important.

