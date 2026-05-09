New government data shows rising heat pump popularity: '[This] is becoming … mainstream'

More U.K. homeowners are getting the message that switching to a modern heat pump is one of the best ways to reduce energy bills.

According to a U.K. Department for Energy Security and Net Zero report, summarized by Renewable Energy Magazine, heat pump deployment in the country grew by 7% in 2025 compared to 2024. That's more than four-and-a-half times higher than five years ago, when just 11,196 units were installed.

The total number of heat pump installations in 2025 was 51,886, of which 99% were air-source units.

For context, unlike traditional heating and cooling systems powered by gas, propane, or electric resistance that produce heat, heat pumps use refrigerants and compression technology to transfer ambient energy from the air, making them highly efficient.





That can lead to significant savings on energy bills, which is increasingly important with costs rising across the U.S. and elsewhere. Choosing an efficient upgrade can lead to lower monthly payments.

If you are looking to buy an efficient new unit, check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace tool to compare quotes and find installers.

The key is finding a heat pump that meets your needs and fits your budget. While upfront costs can range from $15,000 to $30,000, which may be a barrier for some homeowners, $0-down leasing options, such as the Palmetto Comfort Plan, make it possible to enjoy the potential savings without the high installation costs.

According to one industry expert, the increasing adoption rate of the technology represents a step in the right direction.

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"The 7% rise in heat pumps installed in the U.K. last year to 51,866 shows the technology is becoming an increasingly mainstream solution to the green heating challenge," Sachin Vibhute, Technical Consultant at LG, said.

However, more work needs to be done for the U.K. to reach its ambitious climate targets, Vibhute explained. While there are some policies supporting heat pump adoption, retrofitting the older homes that are common in the U.K. poses its own challenges.

According to the Home Builders Federation, 78% of homes were built before 1980, much higher than the European Union average of 61%. In fact, 38% of homes were built before 1946, compared to 18% in the EU.

"Much of the housing stock is older and retrofitting low-carbon heating systems can be more complex and costly," Vibhute said. "Maintaining strong and consistent policy support will be critical to sustaining momentum and giving households the confidence to make the switch."

Although this report focuses on U.K. heating and cooling, the technology is quickly gaining popularity in the U.S. as well.

If you're curious about how a modern heating system can transform your bills and home comfort, consider connecting with the experts at Palmetto. Its HVAC lease programs start from as low as $99 per month and include over a decade of free maintenance. A Palmetto comfort upgrade could even lower your overall heating and cooling energy costs by 50%.

Homeowners looking to boost their savings even further should consider pairing their energy-efficient electric appliances with solar panels. The experts at EnergySage make it easy to find the best solar system for your home and compare quotes, saving you up to $10,000 on installations.

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