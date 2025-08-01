New survey reveals incredible benefits of daily commuting change on mental health: 'Could be a game-changer'

U.K. workers have growing interest in e-bikes for daily travel even as total cycling numbers fall, according to new research released for Cycle to Work Day 2025, reported Cycling Electric.

The BHN Extras study shows a gap between what people know and what they do. Although 87% of workers recognize that cycling's benefits include improved health, financial savings, and mental health, only 25% bike to work, down from 32% last year.

Most U.K. commuters (71%) dislike their daily trips. They mainly complain about long travel times (42%), expenses (28%), and crowded conditions (20%). In London, millions would take less money if it meant shorter travel to work.

E-bikes could address the barriers that prevent people from cycling. They help with common obstacles such as far distances (40%) and physical effort (22% think you must be very athletic to cycle to work). Tests in London found that e-bikes were quicker, less costly, and more fun than buses, trains, or car services.

People who switch reap real benefits. Bike riders enjoy their trips twice as much (40%) as other workers (23%) and start their day with more energy and less worry. Regular cyclists also save over £1,200 (over $1,500) each year by avoiding other travel costs.

Companies can make a big difference here. About 44% of workers would start cycling if they could obtain an e-bike through their workplace, and 39% want help purchasing bike gear.

"Cycling, and particularly access to e-bikes, could be a game-changer. … Ultimately, that's a huge opportunity for the industry to support healthier, happier and more cost-effective commuting," said Adrian Warren, senior director at BHN Extras.

Cycle to Work Alliance Chair Steve Edgell added: "These findings are a clear signal that UK workers are crying out for a better way to commute. Cycling is a practical, proven solution that improves wellbeing, saves money and boosts productivity."

