City's new transport program helps residents improve commutes — here's how it works

Seoul's newly implemented "climate pass" gives locals and tourists unlimited rides on public transit for just 65,000 won (about $49) a month.

The city offers a number of options, including shorter-term passes like the three-day version, which offers unlimited rides on subways and buses for 10,000 won (about $7.60), Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

Additionally, people between the ages of 19 and 39 are eligible for discounts. Passengers can choose passes that include subway, bus, and public bicycle rides, or they can opt out of bike access to reduce the fee.

Though the passes can only be used in Seoul so far, seven neighboring cities have announced plans to join the network.

Public transportation is generally cheaper than driving a car, but offering even more affordable prices is an obvious way to save travelers cash.

"Transportation fees have always been a big stress for me as a student, but thanks to the pass, I worry less about the cost and have been traveling more, even on weekends," one university student told the news site.

Making public transportation accessible has another bonus — cutting our planet-warming pollution. For instance, a study from the National Academies has found that U.S. communities that invest in public transit are reducing the country's carbon output by 63 million metric tons a year.

Increased use of Seoul's new transit pass reduced the use of about 100,000 cars in the city between February and May 2024, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. This is equivalent to cutting 9,270 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the publication said.

Seoul is not the only city trying to make public transportation more alluring. For instance, Albuquerque, New Mexico, implemented a zero fares policy for its public transit network in 2023.

Plus, many cities and countries are looking to electrify their fleets, making them even more planet-friendly options. For instance, British Columbia is investing in 115 electric buses and accompanying infrastructure. Likewise, Boston has announced a plan to replace diesel-powered trains on the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line with battery-electric.

Meanwhile, public transit isn't the only way you can save money and reduce pollution on your quest to get from point A to point B — you can also walk more, ride a bike, or make your next car an EV.

