Researchers make surprising discovery after multiyear experiment on common landscaping habit: 'A promising step'

A group of undergraduates at the University of California recently published the results of a multiyear experiment in biodiversity, and the results are surprising.

A grass called ripgut brome earned its grisly name for injuring grazing livestock with its bristles. Moreover, it is wildly invasive, creating a thick layer of hatch on the ground when it dies. This layer prevents falling seeds of other plants from reaching the soil and germinating or covers landed seeds and stops them from getting sunlight.

Over the course of three years, students established protocols and set up two test lots: one left as is, including the ripgut brome thatch layer, and another where participants regularly raked away the grass.

The results? Native forb plants in the raked area enjoyed a 4.4% higher relative abundance, while exotic forbs were up by 7%. While that's great news, it does come with a catch. Exotic forbs include mustard, which can also be invasive, but raking remains a net gain. Grasses can be a big challenge for gardeners to manage. We've seen some good tips on getting rid of Johnson grass. If left unattended, species such as Japanese stiltgrass can get wildly out of hand.

As a form of land treatment, raking is cheaper and less labor-intensive than controlled burns, hand weeding, and herbicide spraying. The increase in biodiversity also provides a much-needed home for pollinators and a food source for local wildlife. In the event of wildfire, hatch layers are highly flammable. Removing them reduces the risks of spread or flare-ups.

You can enjoy all those benefits by giving your own yard a little love. Take a look at our guide for rewilding your yard and turn your property into a hub of biodiversity.

"This project shows how small actions—like raking—can make meaningful differences in our ecosystems," project co-lead Advyth Ramachandran said. "It's a promising step toward restoring California's native landscapes."

