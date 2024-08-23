Researchers make game-changing discovery about energy storage for medical implants: 'We are excited to share the news with the world'

The plan is for the tiny threads to "harvest energy" from bodily movement.

The same tech that might one day make space elevators possible could also help to bring about an energy storage system that's better than advanced batteries.

That's because a study led by researchers working from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), and Japan's Shinshu University has shown that twisted carbon nanotubes can store three times the energy per mass than top lithium-ion batteries, albeit in a very different way, according to a lab report from UMBC.

The result could be game-changing for how we power lightweight, compact wearable tech, and even implanted medical devices, per the research report.

The experts are working with "single-walled carbon nanotubes" that are only one atom thick. Importantly, the material is light, fairly easy to make, and 100 times stronger than steel, per the report. That's why scientists like it as a material for seemingly far-fetched space elevators. The theoretical devices are cables that extend from Earth to an orbital platform, allowing for the transportation of equipment without rockets.

However, the UMBC and Japanese researchers are more concerned with Earth-bound applications.

"Humans have long stored energy in mechanical coil springs to power devices such as watches and toys," said lead researcher Sanjeev Kumar Ujjain, who started the project at Shinshu before arriving at UMBC in 2022.

To apply the concept to nanotubes, the researchers twisted them into rope form. They coated the threads with a variety of substances to increase their durability and flexibility, according to the report.

Once twisted, the team measured how much energy was released when the ropes unwound. The best ones stored a remarkable "15,000 times more energy per unit mass than steel springs, and about three times more energy than lithium-ion batteries."

The twisted energy source worked well in a diverse temperature range of minus-76 degrees Fahrenheit to 212 degrees, the boiling point of water, all per the experts. They also tout the material's safety, because it stores energy by mechanical force, rather than electrochemical science, as Interesting Engineering describes it.

A rendering provided by the research team shows a person running with apparent nanotubes on his body, powering health sensors and other implants. The plan is for the tiny threads to "harvest energy" from bodily movement.

Other research groups are also developing interesting concepts to power wearable tech. Some involve yarn-like inventions, while others charge with sunlight. The smaller-scale energy storage research is part of larger efforts to transform how we make and use power. Harnessing renewable energy can help to reduce heat-trapping air pollution, which NASA has linked to increased risk for severe weather, among other issues and maladies.

Renewable projects, both large and small, are contributing to the progress. And, you don't have to wait for tightly wound nanotubes to go mainstream to make a difference. Unplugging unused cords and chargers around the house can save you up to $165 each year while reducing air pollution. Investing in smart power strips is a good place to start.

At UMBC, the experts are developing a sensor that they intend to energize with their nanotube tech, according to the lab report.

"This research shows twisted carbon nanotubes have great potential for mechanical energy storage, and we are excited to share the news with the world," Ujjain said.

