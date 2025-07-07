Researchers explore next-gen twin batteries that could solve concerning problem with EVs: 'A promising approach'

The system reuses waste heat from one battery to optimize the performance of the other.

Electric vehicles are transforming transportation for the better, but producing their batteries comes with high costs — a trade-off that researchers at engineering firm IAV may have found a solution for.

IAV, a firm focused on the future of mobility, has developed a twin-battery design that pairs two different but complementary chemistries to reduce the cost and environmental impact of manufacturing EV batteries, engineering.com reported.

Instead of relying on lithium-ion cells, the design combines sodium-ion (SIB) and lithium iron phosphate solid-state (LFP-SSB) batteries. SIBs are low-cost and easier to recycle, while LFP-SSBs offer long cycle life and strong energy density.

Combining the two types creates an energy-saving system that could boost range and efficiency without the high costs of cooling, heating, or mining for lithium-ion batteries, according to engineering.com.

IAV also designed and developed the new battery with minimal waste. Using COMSOL Multiphysics, IAV engineers were able to tweak parameters and simulate the batteries' real-world thermal, chemical, and mechanical behavior.

This validated the effectiveness and efficiency of the battery system without the need for multiple prototypes, per engineering.com, which sped up development while slashing costs and resource waste.

Jakob Hilgert, a technical consultant at IAV, considers the use of diverse cell chemistries "a promising approach to respond to market fluctuations and at the same time minimize system costs," per engineering.com.

IAV is also exploring other innovations, like the use of bipolar technology to maximize volume utilization of lithium-ion batteries.

There are also other companies pursuing similar breakthroughs. For instance, Watt Electric Vehicle Company is developing a solar-powered closed-loop production system. Other automakers are also investing in research and development for better EV chargers and infrastructure.

Energy solutions like these can make EVs more affordable. They could help drive EV adoption, going far beyond the 17.3 million electric cars produced in 2024 alone.

For drivers looking to save even more, pairing an EV with home solar can drastically reduce charging costs. Platforms like EnergySage make it easy to compare quotes from vetted vendors, and can help you save up to $10,000 while minimizing environmental impact.

While there's no firm rollout date yet, IAV's approach could contribute to a smarter, cleaner, and more accessible EV future.

