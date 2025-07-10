Engineers race to find solution as nuclear leak threatens water supply for millions of Americans: 'This is just too important'

"The plant must operate safely and cannot be allowed to threaten our drinking water."

Bloomberg reported that Miami's drinking water is threatened by a leak in a Turkey Point, Florida, nuclear plant, and millions of residents may be affected. Engineers at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority are fighting to contain it.

Protecting the water supply and local wildlife is vital to the area. Marine biologist and activist Rachel Silverstein is the CEO of Miami Waterkeeper, an environmental group that is placing pressure on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, state, and local officials to make Florida Power & Light clean up the leak and protect against larger consequences on the planet.

"This is just too important," Silverstein said, per Bloomberg. "We're not going to stop."

The Turkey Point plant, located about 25 miles south of Miami, provides power for air conditioners and appliances for 1 million homes and businesses, Bloomberg reported. Underground, a heavily salted plume of water containing trace amounts of radioactive isotopes is seeping into an aquifer. That aquifer is the primary source of drinking water for more than 3 million people.

In essence, the salty water is spreading into natural sources of fresh water, which can make the water unsuitable for drinking or irrigation. Engineers are racing to contain it.

The Bloomberg article explained that power companies and policymakers are trying to prioritize the balance between upgrading aging facilities such as the Turkey Point plant, building new plants to expand nuclear power, and protecting the environment.

Nuclear energy is considered by scientists and engineers to be much more environmentally friendly than burning coal, oil, and gas because nuclear reactors don't release harmful air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet.

However, nuclear energy does have the potential for accidents that can pose a risk to the environment, so the challenge of maintaining existing facilities while the current presidential administration focuses on nuclear power expansion has been significant.

If the plume is not contained, it could also affect the habitat of local wildlife that live in the canals, including sea life such as crocodiles, dolphins, manatees, lobsters, and land mammals like Florida panthers and gray foxes.

Silverstein explained to Bloomberg that Miami Waterkeeper is not against nuclear power, but that "the plant must operate safely and cannot be allowed to threaten our drinking water."

