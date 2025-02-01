  • Tech Tech

Turkey completes testing on new high-speed rail line expanding to EU — here's why it matters

It's clear that high-speed rail is the future of long-distance travel.

by Sam Westmoreland
It's clear that high-speed rail is the future of long-distance travel.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Turkish government has completed a huge step in its push to build a high-speed rail line that will connect to the European Union border.

According to Railway Supply, Turkey has begun testing a train line, named Halkali-Kapikule, which will connect Istanbul and Bulgaria and involves 229 kilometers of new rail.

Currently, it takes 12 hours to travel between Istanbul and Sofia, Bulgaria, via overnight train, but the new line is expected to reduce that travel time considerably. According to Railway Supply, it will provide a "vital link" between the two countries and strengthen ties between Turkey and the EU.

Would having access to a high-speed train change how often you use public transit?

Absolutely 💯

Probably a little 🤏

Not much 🤷

Not at all 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The route along the old tracks carries 600,000 people per year, but with the implementation of the high-speed rail, that number is expected to skyrocket to close to 3.4 million by 2028, when the new line will open.

The new line is part of Turkey's push to strengthen ties with its EU neighbors in an effort to foster economic growth and development for everyone.

High-speed rail is booming around the world because it moves people and goods faster and more efficiently than regular trains while also reducing the pollution from those vehicles. Instead of taking short-distance flights, which pump tons of planet-heating carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, travelers will be able to ride the rails and arrive at their destinations on the same day.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

A line between Paris and Berlin is in the process of being constructed, while India has built a testing facility outside Jaipur to expedite its own installation of high-speed trains. Even the United States, which has frequently lagged behind other countries in terms of adopting rail travel, has lines being built in Texas, in California, and between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

It's clear that high-speed rail is the future of long-distance travel, and Turkey is working to connect itself to the rest of Europe as a result.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x