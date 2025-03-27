Officials issue urgent warning amid surge of 'rabbit fever' cases — here's what you need to know

A new and concerning trend in infectious disease has emerged across the U.S., with cases of tularemia — commonly known as "rabbit fever" — having significantly increased over a recent 11-year period.

What's happening?

In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 56% surge in tularemia cases between 2011 and 2022, with 47 states documenting a total of 2,462 infections.

According to The Weather Network, the disease spreads through multiple vectors, including tick bites, contact with infected animals, and even lawn mowing — as running over infected animal nests can aerosolize the bacteria, leading to widespread respiratory exposure.

The bacterium responsible, Francisella tularensis, is naturally occurring in over 50 kinds of animals and can cause flu-like symptoms, including fever, headaches, muscle aches, and potentially pneumonia in humans. Without proper antibiotic treatment, rabbit fever can be fatal.

Children ages five to nine and older men between 65 and 84 years old face the highest risk, with most cases concentrated in central U.S. states.

Why is tularemia important?

The rise in tularemia cases connects directly to our planet's changing climate conditions.

Warming temperatures expand tick habitats and lengthen their active seasons, creating ideal conditions for illnesses such as tularemia to flourish — and mirroring the increasing spread of other vector-borne diseases. A 2022 McGill University study found increasing numbers of Canadians getting sick from tick-borne pathogens, with previously rare infections beginning to appear as well.

On the whole, vector-borne diseases represent a significant global health threat, accounting for more than 17% of all infectious diseases and causing more than 700,000 deaths annually, the World Health Organization reported.

These can be caused by parasites, bacteria, or viruses. Malaria alone, a parasitic infection transmitted by Anopheline mosquitoes, affects an estimated 249 million people globally and results in more than 608,000 deaths each year, with most victims being children under five years old.

What's being done about vector illnesses?

Several countries are taking a unique approach to tracking vector-borne illnesses, including advanced surveillance systems that monitor tick and mosquito populations alongside climate data. These efforts help health authorities anticipate outbreaks and deploy resources more effectively.

When it comes to watching out for yourself, wearing protective clothing and applying bug spray when outdoors in grassy or wooded areas provides a critical barrier against tick and mosquito bites. Performing thorough tick checks after outdoor activities helps catch any hitchhikers before they have a chance to attach and transmit disease. Seeking early medical attention for unexplained flu-like symptoms after outdoor activities also ensures prompt antibiotic treatment if needed.

Meanwhile, it's important to reduce carbon pollution and build climate resilience to address a root cause of increasing vector illnesses — our warming planet. Making efficient upgrades to your home can both lower your utility bills and help Mother Earth stay green.

