Company unveils revolutionary tech that could transform solar panels: 'A milestone'

Trina Solar, a photovoltaic solar panel production company, released a statement in late December confirming a breakthrough in their research.

According to PV Magazine, the company hit "world records for industrial format devices" with its perovskite-crystalline silicon tandem solar cell.

The main improvement comes from heightened efficiency in solar cell power conversion. Trina Solar worked with the Huairou Laboratory to create the panels, which could allow for better energy output in industrial solar projects.

Where previous solar formats like tunnel oxide passivated contact are reaching their limits, Trina Solar hopes to use its tandem structures to enhance performance, per PV Magazine.

The vice president of Trina Solar, Dr. Yifeng Chen, stated that the recent results could revolutionize solar, marking "a milestone for next-generation high-efficiency photovoltaics" and "demonstrat[ing] the commercial potential of tandem architectures beyond laboratory prototypes," per PV Magazine.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Homeowners have already begun to recognize the benefits of solar panels. And even if purchasing panels outright isn't currently viable, leasing them still makes sense with the right energy partner.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

The free Palmetto Home app can also help you reach up to $5,000 in rewards to then spend on upgrades around the home, simply by taking energy-saving actions in your day-to-day life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.