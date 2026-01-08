"I am at the very beginning of my journey, but it looks very much doable right now."

Going solar can seem like a luxury unavailable to those on a modest budget. But, as one Connecticut homeowner found out, affordable solar can actually be a reality with the right energy partner.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner explained that they were considering going solar but quickly discovered buying panels outright wasn't viable.

"It's been cost-prohibitive for us (as in we have no spare cash) for a while, but that might be starting to change," the homeowner wrote about home solar.

To help in their solar search, the homeowner signed up for EnergySage and was "shocked" to see prices significantly lower than their independent research. Hoping the prices were reliable, the homeowner turned to Reddit to ask if EnergySage quotes could be trusted.

"They are legit," one commenter wrote. "Sometimes there may be things that need to be added to the project after the site survey that can raise your costs."

Several commenters also said EnergySage was a helpful resource for going solar on a budget. Reassured, the homeowner responded that the numbers felt encouraging.

"Glad to know these numbers can typically be trusted," the homeowner wrote. "I am at the very beginning of my journey, but it looks very much doable right now."

Switching to solar is one of the top ways homeowners can save money on home energy. Installing home solar allows homeowners to lock in lower electricity costs by reducing reliance on costly grid energy.

As a trusted partner in TCD's Solar Explorer network, EnergySage has free tools that can help you get quick solar installation estimates and easily compare quotes from vetted installers. And yes, the solar energy company is a trustworthy guide in your solar journey.

By using EnergySage, homeowners can see transparent pricing side-by-side, helping them choose the best system for their budgets and energy needs. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations by comparing competitive quotes and avoiding overpriced offers.

The platform also features a helpful state-by-state mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system along with detailed information on solar incentives available in each state.

Together, these insights can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and snag all of the incentives that could be available to you.

Pairing home solar with battery storage is also a key way to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and move closer to going off-grid. Home batteries let you store excess solar power for nighttime use or emergencies, reducing dependence on the grid even further.

You can also explore EnergySage's free tools to learn more about home battery storage options and get competitive installation estimates.

Additional savings can come from pairing solar with other high-efficiency electric appliances. Solar-powered heat pumps, for example, can cut your home heating and cooling costs by up to 50%.

Tools like TCD's HVAC Explorer will help you compare installers and identify the most efficient systems for your home and budget, creating an even more affordable, resilient, and lower-carbon household.

