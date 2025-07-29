Tech company unveils game-changing innovation that could revolutionize e-bikes: 'Performance without the bulk'

The day might be right around the corner when electric bikes (e-bikes) look and feel like regular bikes, just with a little boost. According to Electrek, the German tech company TQ has debuted the lightest mid-drive motor on the planet.

The HPR40, designed for road and gravel e-bikes, weighs just 2.6 pounds yet still delivers 40 Newton-meters of torque and 200 watts of power. It's not the most powerful e-bike on the market, but it isn't meant to be. It's meant to be nearly invisible on the bike frame.

Part of what helps it remain inconspicuous is the fact that the controls are hidden inside the handlebars. TQ's Harmonic Pin-Ring Transmission is also built into the frame of the bike.

The 290Wh battery, paired with the HPR40, weighs only 3.2 pounds, making the entire system less than 6 pounds. It's already being used on the new Canyon Endurance:ONFly, which weighs a total of 22 pounds.

The HPR40 offers a quiet ride on a bike that looks and feels like a regular bike, but with the added support of the battery.

Electrek writes, "The result is a drive system that blends into the bike like a whisper, offering performance without bulk."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

E-bike sales in the US and Europe have steadily grown in recent years, and tech like the HPR40 could convince more people to level up to an e-bike.

More people choosing to ride a bike rather than drive a gas-powered vehicle goes a long way toward reducing carbon pollution, one of the main drivers of the planet overheating and the life-threatening extreme weather that goes with it.

It will not only positively affect the health of the riders, but it will also reduce health risks for others, as there will be less pollution in the air. Increased bike-riding has also been shown to have a positive impact on public safety.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.