Scientists make first-of-its-kind discovery that could help create ultra-futuristic batteries: 'We ran with it'

by Rick Kazmer
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Northwestern University researchers are taking a many-syllabled substance, typically wasted after the production of vitamins and other products, and turning it into a crucial part of redox-flow batteries. 

Now the experts intend to use triphenylphosphine oxide, an organic molecule also called TPPO, in next-generation grid-level packs thanks to novel research described in a news release. 

The researchers reported that thousands of pounds of TPPO byproduct is made during manufacturing processes. It's a waste stream that needs to be discarded with care, per the release. 

In a breakthrough, the experts have figured out a reaction that turns it into a useful power storer, with energy density comparable to batteries that use expensive metals. Energy density is the amount of electricity that can be stored per pound. Finding cheaper, reliable materials as an alternative to those in common packs — that power most electric vehicles and other tech — could be a huge development in our transition to cleaner energy and transportation systems. 

"This is the first instance of utilizing phosphine oxides … as the redox-active component in battery research," lead study author, Assistant Professor Christian Malapit, said in the release. "Traditionally, reduced phosphine oxides are highly unstable."

Redox-flow batteries are among the plethora of energy-storing innovations being developed around the world. They use chemical reactions and pumps that move two special liquids to and from a membrane as part of the power-storing process. The setups typically include two tanks, two pumps, and piping. Unlike traditional batteries, the energy is stored in electrolytes instead of the electrodes, according to Northwestern and ScienceDirect

The university researchers added in the summary that redox systems are not as efficient at storing energy as other batteries, but they are considered prime units for grid storage. The redox-flow market is forecast to jump by 15% through 2030 to a market value of $727 million, according to Northwestern. 

The research was aided by findings from 1968 that dealt with electron packing, electrochemistry, and phosphine oxides. 

"We ran with it," doctoral candidate Emily Mahoney said in the release. 

They vetted the substance's energy-storing ability during 350 charge/discharge tests. After the trial run, the device remained healthy while maintaining its capacity, all per the Northwestern report. 

If successful, the innovation could one day provide for a better, less-expensive large-scale battery to store cleaner, renewable energy. It's a task now largely tackled by reliable lithium packs that use hard-to-gather materials. A large sodium-ion unit in China that can power 12,000 homes went online during the summer, as an example of another invention using a common mineral.

It's all part of the way we can limit production of heat-trapping air pollution, which is inhaled by 99% of Earth's population, according to the World Health Organization. The fumes are known to aggravate human lungs, among other health risks

Anyone can help by simply unplugging unused chargers and devices at home. Not only will the move cut pollution, it can also shave $165 off your energy bill per year. 

At Northwestern, the experts said they aren't hoarding their findings. They'd like to see other researchers look into TPPO, too. 

"Our discovery showcases the potential of transforming waste compounds into valuable resources, offering a sustainable pathway for innovation in battery technology," Malapit said in the release.

