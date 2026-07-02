Toyota's 2026 C-HR XSE packs 338 hp, 273 miles of range, and enough style to justify the upgrade

"It puts a smile on my face every time I drive it."

Toyota's new C-HR XSE is drawing early interest by combining bold looks with attention-grabbing specs, including 338 horsepower, a dual-motor setup, and 273 miles of range.

That blend could help Toyota's upgraded trim stand out in a crowded electric crossover market, especially for drivers who want more than basic point-A-to-point-B transportation.

What happened?

In a recent YouTube review, auto reviewer Ben Hardy (@BenHardyCars) took the 2026 Toyota C-HR XSE for a drive and sounded impressed by what the higher trim adds over the base version. He frames that comparison with a simple question: "The entry-level C-HR really wowed me with the value it provides; is this loaded-up one going to wow me too?"

Hardy also spends part of the video outlining the performance figures and design details that set the XSE apart.

"We have a 74.7 kWh battery pack providing 273 miles of driving range, putting out 338 horsepower from a dual electric motor setup," he says.

He also points to the trim's visual upgrades, adding, "This XSE package looks really cool with the blacked-out badge and split light design."

Another detail he praises is the charging setup, which may appeal to drivers focused on long-term usability: "It has fast charging and a click-open charge port, which I applaud Toyota for doing because it'll last longer than door-integrated ports."

Why does it matter?

Vehicles like the C-HR XSE can help owners save money on fuel costs, especially if they charge mainly at home, and they generally require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving powertrain parts than gas-powered cars.

A compact electric crossover with more than 270 miles of range may also feel more practical for everyday use, from commuting to weekend errands.

When a mainstream automaker adds more performance and design flair without sacrificing practicality, it could also help persuade more shoppers to switch.

More EVs on the road can reduce tailpipe emissions, improving air quality in communities while cutting the planet-warming gases associated with gas-powered driving.

What are people saying?

Hardy also praised Toyota's EV design direction in the review: "I think Toyota's done a pretty good job integrating their style into their EVs."

"I've owned one for 2 weeks," one commenter said of the Toyota vehicle. "It puts a smile on my face every time I drive it."

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