South Dakota warns warmer days can spark toxic algal blooms dangerous to pets, people, and livestock

Algae can cause more problems than many realize if it gets out of control.

With summer heat building across South Dakota's Black Hills, officials are telling residents and visitors to be careful around lakes and ponds that appear unusual.

Some algal blooms may look like a normal seasonal annoyance, but others can pose serious risks to people, pets, and livestock.

What's happening?

KOTA reported that a warning from the South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association says hot weather is making toxic algal blooms more likely in the Black Hills.

The concern centers on some blooms involving cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, which can produce toxins that pose health risks through contact or ingestion, though KOTA noted that not every algal bloom is dangerous.

Officials said that blooms can make water look thick and green, but appearance alone cannot determine whether one is toxic.

Even slight discoloration can be harmful, while some blooms that look especially bad may not be toxic at all.

Anyone who thinks they may have found a potentially toxic bloom is being asked to report it to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Why does it matter?

Harmful algal blooms can produce toxins that harm fish, humans, and ecosystems. They can be especially dangerous for dogs and other pets that drink contaminated water or swim in it.

Water might not look unsafe at first glance, either. HABs can form quickly, change with wind and weather, and collect near shorelines. Conditions can also change between visits, even at lakes people are familiar with.

Swimming, wading, or any other contact with contaminated water can lead to symptoms such as abdominal pain, coughing, and rashes.

Livestock are also at risk.

What can I do?

The main advice is to avoid entering or using water that appears suspicious.

That warning applies to animals as well as people.

KOTA reported that if symptoms appear after contact with algae, officials advise washing the skin and seeking medical attention.

If you are unsure about what you are seeing in the water, experts say, "when in doubt, stay out."

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