Why the U.S. gets more tornadoes than anywhere else on Earth, and why Tornado Alley is moving

"Really makes you wanna make your home out of cardboard."

A quick TikTok lesson on tornado science is spreading rapidly, just like its subject matter, as severe weather continues to dominate headlines across the country.

The viral video focuses on the conditions that make the U.S. especially prone to tornadoes, and video journalist Cleo Abram (@cleoabram) closes it by warning that "Tornado Alley is moving."

What happened?

On TikTok, Abram says the United States gets "well over 1000 tornadoes every year," to set up the central question the video hopes to answer of why the country is so tornado-prone.

#tornado #storms #weather ♬ original sound - Cleo Abram @cleoabram Why are there more tornadoes in the United States than anywhere else in the world? BY A LOT. The United States sees well over 1000 tornadoes every year. That's more than Australia, Canada, and every single European country combined. Most of them occur in one specific area in the central US. It's called "Tornado Alley" because it has a very unique set of ingredients that spin up these violent storms. For more, follow along! #tornadoalley

Abram says tornado formation starts with a mix of air masses and wind conditions: warm, wet air coming up from the Gulf, warm, dry air moving over the Plains, and winds blowing at different speeds and angles.

She says a burst of "super dense, cold, dry air" can then break through the cap that had been keeping moisture trapped near the ground.

That helps explain why the central U.S. produces so many tornadoes. Abram describes the Plains as a place where humid air, dry air, colder air, and strong upper-level winds can meet, allowing air to rise and rotate into huge storm clouds until, eventually, "all that is forming a tornado."

The post showed there is a ton of interest in "Tornado Alley." It drew more than 130,000 likes and 1,000 comments, as of writing.

She ends by suggesting that "Tornado Alley is moving."

Why does it matter?

Tornado warnings, hail, and destructive storms can disrupt homes, commutes, power lines, crops, schools, and insurance costs. Tornado preparedness remains especially important during the spring and early summer months.

The subject also draws a ton of interest, as this post and other pop culture sensations like "Twister" and "Twisters" show. Understanding how tornadoes actually function and what might cause them to move or intensify is valuable information.

If the traditional tornado zone is indeed changing, communities outside the classic map may need to pay closer attention to forecasts, emergency planning, and building safety.

What are people saying?

Commenters did feel like they were left hanging by how Abram ended the video, noting it's moving without saying where or why, teasing a follow-up video that has yet to be posted.

"...Where is tornado alley moving to?" a user prompted. It seems that on that question, they'll have to wait for Abram's follow-up on the topic or check out other resources — such as U.S. News & World Report, which says it's "shifting eastward, moving into the Mississippi River valley and the Southeast, including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee."

Other viewers joked about the question with some "interesting" theories.

"It's the roundabouts," one quipped. "All that vehicles going in circles disturbs the atmosphere."

"Really makes you wanna make your home out of cardboard," another viewer remarked.

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