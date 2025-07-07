Researchers discover potential solution for toxic problem halting progress in energy sector: 'Regarded as next-generation solar cells'

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba in Japan have discovered the properties that enhance the efficiency of tin-based perovskite solar cells. It is a breakthrough that could revolutionize the solar industry and ultimately replace lead, which is used in many perovskite materials.

According to a news release from the university, perovskite solar cells — a type of thin-film solar cell known for its high efficiency and potential for low cost — are a promising technology that could take solar power to the next level. However, due to environmental concerns regarding the use of lead as the primary material and challenges associated with declining performance over time, this type of solar cell is not yet commercially available.

The research team noted that substituting lead with tin could address environmental concerns, as it has comparatively low toxicity and does not bioaccumulate in ecosystems or organisms. The only problem is that tin-based perovskite solar cells convert energy much less efficiently than those made with lead.

However, the researchers noted that using indene-C60 diadduct (ICBA) — a derivative of fullerene (C60), a molecule with a spherical carbon structure — in the electron transport layer of the solar cells can improve their performance.

Adding the indene molecules alters the properties of the C60 fullerene, making it more suitable for certain applications, particularly in the fields of electronics and energy. ICBA is widely used in organic solar cells because it has been shown to increase the open-circuit voltage, meaning the solar cells can deliver more electrical power.

The researchers sought to understand how exactly indene molecules improve the efficiency of tin-based solar cells in their study, which was published in npj Flexible Electronics.

"When ICBA is utilized in the electron transport layer, the researchers found that the resulting band bending effectively suppresses charge recombination, leading to higher open-circuit voltage," the team reported.

In simple terms, the discovery is expected to lead to advancements in the efficiency of tin-based perovskite solar cells, which is important since the researchers have pointed out that PSCs are "regarded as next-generation solar cells necessary for realizing a sustainable society."

While perovskite solar cells are still in the research and development phase, significant progress is being made toward addressing the challenges of long-term stability and large-scale manufacturing.

Once commercialized, they're expected to be cheaper than traditional silicon solar cells because of their ability to be manufactured using low-temperature processes and even printed onto surfaces such as glass or plastic, allowing for flexible solar panels, according to Sunsave. Using tin rather than lead in solar cells will only enhance these benefits.

In the meantime, you can save money on energy bills (potentially paying nearly $0 a month) and reduce your home's pollution footprint with the current solar technology used in rooftop solar panels.

The clean energy marketplace EnergySage offers free tools that allow you to compare quotes from vetted contractors and save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.