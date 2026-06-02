Warmer, wetter spring sparks record tick surge across Midwest as lone star bites raise red meat allergy fears

CDC surveillance data and warnings from the University of Missouri Extension suggest the risk extends to everyday outdoor activities.

Emergency room visits for tick bites are rising across the Midwest, reaching a level not seen since 2017, according to CDC surveillance data, ABC 17 News reported.

In Missouri, experts say a warm winter followed by a rainy spring created ideal conditions for a booming tick season.

The University of Missouri Extension warned multiple groups, including agricultural workers, people on trails, and residents in suburban neighborhoods, as weekly ER visits tied to tick bites surged across the region.

Experts say the timing of this year's spike is closely linked to weather patterns. Ticks become fully active after temperatures stay above roughly 45 degrees Fahrenheit, at which point they climb vegetation and latch onto animals and people.

That threshold arrived under especially favorable conditions. Missouri has recorded above-average winter temperatures in most of the last 10 years, and this March was the state's fourth-warmest on record.

After a relatively dry winter, Central Missouri then moved into a notably wet March and April. That combination of warmth and moisture improved tick survival by reducing the risk of dehydration.

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Researchers are paying especially close attention to the lone star tick, the main species linked to alpha-gal syndrome, which can leave people with a lasting allergy to foods such as red meat and dairy.

The CDC surveillance data and warnings from the MU Extension suggest the risk extends to everyday outdoor activities, farm work, yard maintenance, and time spent at neighborhood parks.

Recommended precautions include avoiding tall grass; wearing long pants and sleeves; and checking clothing, gear, pets, and skin after coming inside. Promptly removing ticks can also reduce the chance of complications.

Around your home, keep grass cut short and clear overgrown vegetation to make your yard less inviting to ticks.

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