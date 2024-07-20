Thomas Edison's birthplace is now home to an incredible, unexpected modern renovation: 'We are not only embracing sustainability but also enriching the story of electricity'

The birthplace of Thomas Edison has moved into the new era of electricity with the installation of donated solar panels, according to Electrek.

The Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum in the village of Milan, Ohio, is now a place where visitors can see solar power in action as they learn about Edison's contributions to powering America.

Edison has long been connected to electricity, at least in the minds and hearts of those who grew up in the American school system. After all, he's known for trying to harness lightning with a kite and a key, according to The Franklin Institute.

More practically, the Thomas Edison National Historical Park tells how he invented a light bulb that lasted long enough for daily use. He wasn't satisfied with that, though. He wanted to make a lighting system that would be practical for use throughout an entire city, according to the Library of Congress.

What many people don't know is that Edison also saw the potential for solar energy long before it could be used on a practical level. As Electrek reported, he supposedly told Henry Ford and some others in 1931: "I'd put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don't have to wait till oil and coal run out before we tackle that."​

Now, people can not only learn about the ways Edison wanted to optimize the use of electricity and maximize efficiency, but they can see it in action when they visit the museum.

This is, of course, in addition to the practical benefits the museum will gain from the solar panels. They will be safer, and the museum will save money on electric bills because it will be using less energy from the grid, as the panels will produce at least part of what it needs. This means the historic site will use less dirty energy and contribute to lowering our reliance on oil, gas, and coal.

Ron Cull, a board member for the museum, emphasized the dual benefits of this solar panel installation. "By incorporating solar energy into the museum's framework," he said, per Electrek, "we are not only embracing sustainability but also enriching the story of electricity, from its inception to its modern-day applications."

One can't help but think that Edison would be proud. We might not have developed solar energy on his timeline, but now that we have it, we are bringing it home to him.

