New study challenges common myth about electric cars: 'These insights are critical'

Ever believe something you heard without checking if it's true? It's OK — we've all been there.

For example, take electric vehicles. You may have heard claims that they stop working in cold weather or any number of other EV myths.

While the battery performance of EVs does dip a bit in the cold, by no means do they break or stop working. That belief has prevailed for some time, but it's been disproven by the Canadian Automobile Association, according to CleanTechnica.

As the group found in a series of sub-zero temperature tests, no EVs were rendered unusable. The best performers — including the Silverado EV and the Polestar 2 — only lost 14% of their range, while the most impacted lost 39%. Yet many vehicles could quickly regain significant range with just 15 minutes of charging, the report explained.

So, it is true that the cold is a factor for EV drivers. But the actual impact varies from car to car, and overall, it's not as bleak as many believe. The CAA suggests Canadian automakers share winter range estimates on top of year-round averages so that drivers can make the most informed decisions, CleanTechnica reported.

Plus, the association recommends some simple ways to lower EV exposure in the cold: clear snow and ice while charging, use heated seats instead of vents, and park indoors if possible, per CleanTechnica.

All told, an EV can still be a smart choice even in winter climates like Canada. Slight range discrepancies pale in comparison to being free from planet-heating gasoline bills. Meanwhile, maintaining internal combustion engine cars, which also struggle in the cold, can get expensive.

As for the environmental costs of EV manufacturing, there's more good news. When compared to a gas-burning Toyota Corolla, a Tesla Model 3 only needs 13,500 miles under its belt before breaking even on those impacts, according to a Reuters report.

Plus, EV battery technologies are being refined all the time, which means it's getting easier and easier to save money — and further warming of the planet — with your choice of car.

"CAA is responding to a top concern of Canadians when it comes to EVs," said Ian Jack, vice president for public affairs at CAA National, per the outlet. "These insights are critical for both current EV owners and those considering making the switch."

"In Saskatchewan this last week temperatures have been -30's C with windchill -40s," one commenter wrote. "Range loss is significant but no performance issues for 2024 [Chevrolet Blazer EV]."

"For local driving, range loss [is] not a problem," another added.

