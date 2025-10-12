Startup makes incredible breakthrough with molten-hot process about half as hot as the sun: 'First-of-a-kind'

"There's not a lot of players in the supply chain."

Massachusetts-based Fourth Power is working on a big first for thermal batteries.

It all centers on a fascinating molten-hot process that involves temperatures almost half as hot as the sun, according to TechCrunch. The unworldly conditions could be key to unlocking technology that can store loads of renewable energy on Earth.

"We're now running cycles to make sure that we're getting the expected amount of power out and to ensure the system is durable," Fourth Power co-founder and CEO Arvin Ganesan said to TechCrunch.

It works by using an energy source of any kind — but renewables would be the cleanest option — to run graphite heaters.

TechCrunch reported that the process heats liquid tin to 4,352 degrees Fahrenheit. The molten metal travels through graphite pipes into carbon storage blocks. It's a well-insulated setting that only loses 1% of its heat a day. This means that the white-hot metal is a stored thermal energy source for weeks.

For comparison, Tesla Megapacks are among the largest lithium-ion batteries used to store renewable power. They carry about four hours of power, according to EE Power. Projects that tap into Earth's underground geothermal heat are among other designs that already provide cleaner energy as well.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Fourth Power's system utilizes a special solar cell that amazingly converts light from the "glowing white-hot infrastructure" into electricity. Company solar cell breakthroughs have enabled 50% round-trip efficiency, which is greater than a gas turbine, according to Fourth Power's website.

TechCrunch added that costs are projected at about $25 per kilowatt-hour. That's one-tenth the cost of a lithium-ion battery's storage expense.

Fourth Power's first full-scale battery — worth tens of millions of dollars — will be a proof-of-concept device. It'll determine if the unit can surpass lithium-ion energy storage and dirty fuels as power providers.

"Our projections are for the first-of-a-kind — the first ones to market — that they'll be cost competitive," Ganesan said, per TechCrunch. "Our comps for these markets are very high."

The report said Fourth Power's team expects the system to be charged and discharged each day. That would generate about eight hours of electricity, which is double lithium-ion's ability in most cases.

If successfully scaled, the innovation could expedite the shift to cleaner energy. Experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have said this shift is needed to reduce heat-trapping air pollution driven by dirty energy.

The planet-warming fumes are a health concern for almost everyone on Earth, according to the World Health Organization. WHO estimated that outdoor air pollution caused 4.2 million premature deaths globally in 2019.

Fourth Power and other large-scale projects are intended for grid-level work. But homeowners can use already reliable solar and battery tech to reduce or eliminate their household utility bills.

Rooftop panels and smaller batteries can provide blackout protection. They can even earn money when extra juice is sold back to the grid.

EnergySage can help homeowners compare quotes, find an installer, and secure tax credits before they expire. This can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

In the meantime, Fourth Power intends to bring its demonstration system online. And its leaders are confident about its chances for success.

"There's not a lot of moving pieces. There's not a lot of players in the supply chain, which means that you can get to cost targets in a fairly straightforward way," Ganesan said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.