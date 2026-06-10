Driver opens Tesla app at packed Supercharger station to discover new feature that even non-Tesla owners can use

When a Supercharger station fills up, drivers often end up lingering nearby and guessing whose turn it is. Tesla seems to be experimenting with a way to organize that mess, and the benefit may extend beyond its own customers.

At certain crowded Supercharger locations, the Tesla app now lets drivers enter a digital queue rather than lining up behind an open stall.

What's happening?

One driver, reporting on EVChargingStations.com, passed a Tesla Supercharger in Mountain View, California, and found all 12 stalls in use, with several other vehicles apparently waiting. After opening the app, they saw a new option to "Join Waitlist."

The driver said that once they signed up, the app displayed both an estimate of "less than five minutes" and a numbered place in line. In that example, the driver was fourth, suggesting that users may be able to wait in the app rather than compete for a position near a charger.

Reports suggest the feature is not just for Tesla owners. Non-Tesla EV drivers using the Tesla app and a NACS adapter may also be able to access it, which could make the tool more useful as more automakers join the Supercharger network.

For now, the rollout seems narrow. Only a limited number of sites appear to support virtual queuing, and EVChargingStations.com noted that it remains uncertain how Tesla plans to address enforcement issues, such as drivers skipping the line.

Why does it matter?

The main advantage of the app may be making the wait easier to understand. Instead of circling a crowded station or trying to sort out who arrived first, drivers can check their estimated delay and where they stand in line before a stall opens.

That added visibility could reduce stress for Tesla owners and drivers of other EV brands who now use Tesla's charging system. As more Ford, GM, Rivian, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, and Mercedes-Benz drivers gain access to Superchargers, EVChargingStations.com notes that tools that cut confusion can save time and improve the overall charging experience.

Smoother charging could help remove one of the more frustrating barriers to EV ownership. If charging feels more predictable, drivers may feel more comfortable switching from gas-powered cars.

What's next?

Rather than relying only on adding more stalls, Tesla appears to be using software to address congestion at busy charging sites. A virtual queue could help replace one of the biggest pain points there: uncertainty.

If Tesla expands the test, the feature could become a meaningful convenience for everyday drivers, especially at locations that regularly get crowded. It might also help non-Tesla EV owners feel more comfortable using the Supercharger network as access continues to spread.

At this stage, the virtual waitlist looks like a practical early step toward making charging less chaotic as EV adoption keeps rising.

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