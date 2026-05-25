Tesla is building a massive Texas solar factory in its clearest push yet for 100 GW

The proposed operation would reportedly span nearly the entire solar manufacturing process.

What if Tesla's next major energy move was not a vehicle at all, but a sprawling solar manufacturing campus outside Houston?

A new report suggests that may be exactly what is taking shape in Brookshire, Texas.

According to Electrek, Tesla is developing a major solar manufacturing operation at its Brookshire site, alongside the Megapack battery factory already under construction there. The property is located in Empire West Business Park, about 35 miles west of Houston.

The proposed operation would reportedly span nearly the entire solar manufacturing process — from ingot growth and wafer slicing to photovoltaic cell production and finished panel assembly — creating a vertically integrated facility supported by cleanroom-grade manufacturing space and more than $250 million in construction spending.

If completed as described, the project would represent Tesla's clearest step yet toward Elon Musk's stated goal of reaching 100 gigawatts of annual solar manufacturing capacity.

The scale would mark a dramatic expansion from Tesla's current solar footprint. The company's Buffalo, New York, facility can reportedly produce about 300 megawatts annually after quietly restarting production of its TSP-420 solar panel in late 2025.

The Brookshire development would stand out because of how closely it ties together Tesla's broader energy ecosystem. The company already links rooftop solar, Powerwall home batteries, EV charging, and Megapack grid-scale storage into a connected energy platform.

The project arrives during a challenging period for Tesla's automotive business. The company's vehicle sales struggled through parts of 2025 amid rising competition, softer demand in several markets, pressure on profit margins, and backlash to Musk's political activities.

Expanding its energy division could help diversify the company's business while increasing the availability of clean energy products.

The timing also reflects a broader demand growth for electricity-intensive technologies, including AI data centers. Large-scale solar manufacturing could support power generation while reducing dependence on polluting fuels like oil, coal, and gas.

The scale of Tesla's ambition is significant. U.S. solar installations totaled roughly 32 gigawatts in 2023, meaning Tesla's long-term target would exceed that annual figure several times over.

Brookshire's access to industrial infrastructure, shipping routes, and skilled labor could help accelerate the buildout, though questions remain about construction timelines and international equipment sourcing.

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