Tesla solar owner cracked open an inverter, added a fan, and watched production snap back

One Tesla solar customer said their system keeps dropping out on hot days and suspects a failed inverter fan is at the center of it; with a five-to-seven-business-day wait for service, they worry the problem could lead to yet another full inverter replacement.

What happened?

The homeowner said in a post on Reddit that their 12.4-kilowatt DC solar setup, paired with a 7.8-kilowatt Tesla inverter, had been repeatedly falling to zero output.

They wrote: "Today I cracked the inverter panel to see the fan not moving."

They said coolant appeared to still be moving through the system, but the fan itself was not spinning, so they tried a short-term fix.

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"At around 14:30 I put an external fan on the inverter with it cracked open. It started producing at full pretty quick," they wrote.

Support was a major part of the complaint. According to the post, the homeowner couldn't reach a real person for support, only being able to get ahold of an AI bot and was given a five-to-seven-business-day service window, even though they wanted Tesla to replace "a fan instead of the inverter for the 5th time in 4 years."

Other Tesla solar owners in the comments said they had experienced similar summertime dropouts, along with suspected cooling problems and the same difficulty getting a live person from Tesla service.

One commenter shared a similar story: "This happened to me 1 year after install (2022). Like you I got an external fan, opened a ticket, someone came out and replaced the inverter. Next year it happened again. I put the fan back up. It's still there 3 years later." Another user said they also experienced problems with their Tesla solar system, but thankfully were able to get to chat with a live human, the Redditor stating, "Got confirmation that he saw the same thing and was told that it is likely a coolant issue and required on-site service."

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Why does it matter?

If an inverter overheats and repeatedly cuts production to zero, homeowners can lose the bill savings they expected from their solar investment during the hottest and most energy-intensive times of the day.

Slow repair timelines can make the problem more expensive, too. If a fan issue is not addressed quickly, the inverter may fail more seriously, leaving the customer waiting on a bigger replacement while the system produces less power — or stops producing electricity altogether.

That concern becomes even more significant during heat waves, when rooftop solar can help offset heavy air-conditioning use. If a system falters under those conditions, households may be pushed back onto grid electricity when demand and utility costs are at a peak.

A similar incident to the Reddit post has occurred, where one Tesla solar customer claimed the company promised a free inverter replacement for a faulty part causing high energy bills, but when it was installed a Tesla representative reportedly stated the repair cost would not be covered anymore.

What can I do?

For homeowners shopping for solar, comparing installer options, equipment warranties, and service reputations upfront can help reduce the risk of long repair delays later.

It can also help to ask specifically how inverter cooling, replacement timelines, and customer support are handled in your area.

Toward that end, EnergySage's free services can be useful for buyers trying to make a more informed decision. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Readers can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, those resources can help homeowners get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

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In the end, the discussion highlighted concerns among Tesla solar owners that while temporary fixes could help systems running when cooling-related problems occur during extreme heat, customers can still face lengthy waits for official repairs with longer customer service wait times.

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