Newly published patent reveals Tesla's plans for future tech: 'Can't wait to see the update'

Tesla's next big update for Full Self-Driving (FSD) appeared to take shape after the company filed a new patent, Not a Tesla App reported.

The document described a Signed Distance Field (SDF) system — a vision-based approach that would allow Teslas to build detailed 3D maps of their surroundings without using radar or LiDAR. The SDF method divided the vehicle's environment into thousands of small cubes that determined whether space was solid or empty.

This process would help the car recognize lane markings, curbs, and nearby vehicles with greater precision — improving automated parking and tight-turn navigation. Tesla appeared to be developing a way for its vehicles to "see" more like humans do.

On X, a Tesla owner noted that summoning their car through the app works fine in open lots but struggles in multilevel parking garages. He joked that Tesla should add an altitude sensor for that.

Elon Musk responded, "Not for long," to which the commenter replied: "Can't wait to see the update. I am more than happy to volunteer as a test subject."

The patent landed as Tesla hopes to bounce back from a 2025 sales dip, despite a record-setting third quarter, while other automakers release new EVs and driver-assist tech. Moves like this FSD upgrade, alongside innovations such as Gigacasting and 4680D batteries, still give Tesla an edge. Competitors are trying new filters and sensor setups to close the gap.

For consumers, the benefits could be twofold. Improved self-driving accuracy could make commutes safer and less stressful, while EVs already help cut pollution. Driving accounts for roughly 16% of global harmful carbon pollution, based on insights from Our World in Data, but EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

After about 13,500 miles, a Model 3 offsets the pollution from its production, giving more reason to choose an EV, Tesla or otherwise, for your next vehicle.

Tesla forums and threads indicate a positive reaction to the patent.

"Crossing fingers for this to hit the system soon!" one Redditor wrote.

For many, this patent suggests that Tesla is still pushing the boundaries of what its vehicles can do — and might soon deliver another leap forward in autonomous driving.

