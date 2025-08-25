Veteran truck drivers share honest reactions after test driving new Tesla Semi: 'I hope I retire in this truck'

The new Tesla Semi truck has been tested by real-life veteran truck drivers, and the reviews seem to be in favor of an electric approach to semis.

A YouTube video by Run on Less by NACFE, an account that showcases advancements in freight efficiency, shows how Saia freight drivers are employing the new Tesla model and highlights some personal reactions from drivers.

The new semitruck comes with high promises, including fast charging capabilities, more driver comforts, and "unparalleled innovation."

"The navigation systems in these trucks are just unbelievable," says Tom Sterba, a senior driver at Saia, in the video. "That's what I love about it."

Not A Tesla App also reported on Sterba's response to the Tesla Semi, highlighting how his appreciation for the technology underscores its usability. "I hope I retire in this truck," Sterba said, per the article.

Although Tesla has faced struggling sales numbers this year, continued advancements by the company, such as the launch of the Robotaxi program and its Semi truck, have kept the electric vehicle giant in the zeitgeist.

When electric vehicles first hit the market, they were more niche, and the options were limited. Now, with vehicles like the Cybertruck and other EV truck models from the likes of Rivian, drivers can enjoy the benefits of a larger car or truck without the excessive burning of dirty fuels often associated with trucks, especially semis.

Switching to an EV comes with a breadth of benefits. By switching to electric power instead of burning dirty fuels, not only will you limit your contribution to pollution, but you'll save time and money on fluid changes like gas or oil.

To make EV ownership further affordable and eco-friendly, installing solar panels is a great next step. These are more cost-effective and reliable than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. Plus, solar energy comes entirely from the sun, making it endless and renewable.

Commenters on the YouTube video shared excitement for the Semi, with one saying: "This is a GAME changer both for Operators & Drivers."

