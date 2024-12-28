Tesla owner shares honest review after car surpasses 250,000 miles traveled: 'Never been in service'

In 2023, Tesla reported that its car batteries can last well over 200,000 miles. One Tesla owner was stunned to learn that was true.

A Facebook user shared with the Tesla High Mileage Club group that their 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range had driven over 250,000 miles with its original battery, brake pads, and windshield. Only the cabin filter and tires had been replaced before.

"Never been in service!! knock on wood still Running like new," they wrote.

The user also said the battery lasted around 270 miles at full charge. The battery's initial capacity is around 330 miles, and Model Ys lose about 15% of their capacity after 200,000 miles, which would be around 280 miles.









This means that the original poster's car is about 10 range miles shy of Tesla's 200,000-mile promise over 50,000 miles later. The OP further said they drive frequently as an event videographer and photographer and try to maximize their battery's charge whenever possible.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, many electric vehicles, including several Tesla models, qualify for a tax credit of $7,500. Qualifying used EVs can give consumers a tax credit of $4,000, but for the 2024 calendar year, they must be a 2022 model or older. These tax credits make the process of buying an EV a little more financially feasible.

The 2025 Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive costs just below $39,000, which is $16,000 cheaper than the average EV price of about $55,000. The average cost of a used Model 3 without factoring in the model year is around $24,000.

While prices increase from there, the EV tax credit can make Tesla's basic and advanced options more accessible to and easier to adopt for the average consumer.

Users took to the comment section to celebrate with the OP.

"Tell that to a 250k miles ice car. Taxes, maintenance, broken pieces/engine, fuel," wrote one.

"Posts like this make me build even more confidence in the vehicles," said another about EVs.

EVs' increasing reliance on solar energy and ability to reduce air pollution will ultimately create a safer and healthier environment for both current and future generations.

