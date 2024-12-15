School district makes big announcement about new mandatory safety upgrade impacting students: 'Enhances the learning environment'

One San Diego-area school district recently unveiled some major upgrades that will help it save big on energy costs.

The San Marcos Unified School District, in conjunction with clean energy company ENGIE North America, added 33 electric school buses to its 84-bus fleet, according to a news release.

Plus, a new transportation center boasts even more energy-saving infrastructure, such as a microgrid for backup power, 40 eBus charging stations, the potential for an additional 35 charging stations, on-site solar power generation, battery energy storage, and microgrid controls.

🗣️ Do you think all new homes should use heat pump technology?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Meanwhile, the district invested in other energy-saving measures like LED lighting upgrades and solar installations capable of generating 8,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

According to ENGIE, these updates should save the district $40 million in net energy savings over the term of the contract. This is big news for a school district that has faced major budget issues in recent years and does not receive as much funding as surrounding districts, according to its website.

Measures like fleet electrification and the integration of solar also help to reduce planet-heating pollution. Plus, they help to ensure cleaner air for communities — for instance, conventional vehicles spew pollutants that can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and increased risk of cancer, the California Air Resources Board explains. The organization notes that children can be especially vulnerable when they are nearby or inside buses.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This is one of many examples of how cities and companies across the U.S. are electrifying their fleets. For instance, the town of Hallandale Beach in Florida recently announced it is switching to electric buses. Plus, PepsiCo announced it is expanding the size of its electric fleet in California by adding 50 Class 8 Tesla Semis and 75 Ford E-Transit electric vans.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of these cost savings measures that promote environmental stewardship and operational efficiency," Andy Johnsen, superintendent of San Marcos Unified School District, said in the release. "This project not only advances our sustainability goals but also enhances the learning environment for our students by ensuring that our resources are used effectively and responsibly."

"It's districts like San Marcos that really rise to the top in truly showing how innovation and action can occur," Courtney Jenkins, president of ENGIE Services U.S., told the Coast News Group. "San Marcos has really been an innovator and really a vanguard in leading this work."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.