Woman shares surprising reaction after test-driving Tesla for first time: 'The jury is still out'

Driving a Tesla for the first time isn't always as smooth as the car itself.

Business Insider highlighted one woman's experience renting a Tesla Model Y for a road trip from the Bay Area to Los Angeles and the surprising challenges she faced along the way.

The renter, who had never driven a fully electric car before, chose the Tesla because of its range and advanced driver-assistance features. But she quickly discovered that the Model Y's unique controls and software came with a steep learning curve.

"It only took one lap around the parking lot for the car's one-pedal mode to short-circuit my muscle memory," she wrote in the Business Insider article, adding that the touchscreen-based interior took time to get used to.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

While the vehicle's smooth ride and sound system were clear highlights, the journey south wasn't without hiccups. The driver noted frequent alerts from Tesla's Autopilot system that startled her when the car detected lane drifting.

She also struggled with the brand's proprietary navigation system, which lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. After multiple missed turns and reroutes, she resorted to using Google Maps on her phone instead.

Despite these frustrations, the Model Y's cost efficiency made an impression. Renting the EV through Turo cost about the same as a traditional car, but charging expenses were significantly lower than gas. The driver said she spent just $46 on electricity for the weekend trip.

This comes at a time when Tesla is under heightened scrutiny. In 2025, the company has faced slowing sales and production adjustments worldwide, according to Reuters.

Stories like this underscore both the appeal and the complications of EV adoption — especially for first-time drivers navigating new technology.

Switching to EVs from gas-powered vehicles will help curb rising global temperatures, making it important for EV adoption to be as smooth as possible.

EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, helping the environment and our lungs. They also save drivers money on fuel and reduce the need for regular maintenance.

EV drivers can save even more money by charging their vehicles at home, which is much cheaper than using public chargers. Qmerit helps homeowners looking to install Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can significantly increase these savings as well, since using your own energy to charge your car is cheaper than relying on the grid.

EnergySage helps homeowners streamline the solar shopping process by offering a free tool to compare quotes from vetted local installers, allowing homeowners to save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

As EVs become more common, experiences like this highlight the need for automakers to balance sleek innovation with ease of use — ensuring that the transition to cleaner transportation feels as comfortable as it is sustainable.

"The jury is still out on whether I would buy a Tesla, new or used," the test driver said, per Business Insider.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







