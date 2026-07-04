As spare tires vanish from new cars in the US, this Tesla Model Y hides one out of sight

"It's not like tire technology has gotten so much better to the point where tire failures don't happen."

A missing spare tire can turn a routine drive into an expensive, hours-long delay, especially for electric vehicle drivers using less common tire sizes. Now, one Tesla Model Y accessory is drawing attention for offering a workaround without taking up visible trunk space.

A car reviewer recently highlighted a hidden spare-tire setup on the Tesla Model Y, arguing that too many new vehicles leave drivers unprepared for a flat tire.

What's happening?

Modern Spare sells a package for 2020-2026 Tesla Model Y vehicles that combines a wheel, tire, jack, and other accessories. In a sponsored video, the reviewer showed that the kit can be stored beneath the Model Y's rear cargo floor, keeping the compact spare and tools out of sight.

In the Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) video, the channel used the Model Y accessory as a starting point for a larger complaint about how often new vehicles ship without spare tires, including EVs and even large electric trucks.

The creator said, "It's actually kind of crazy how many cars don't come with spare tires anymore," adding, "It's not like tire technology has gotten so much better to the point where tire failures don't happen."

Commenters largely agreed. One wrote, "Even if the automakers don't want to include a spare tire, they should provide the space for a spare tire."

Why does it matter?

Skipping a spare can help carmakers reduce production expense, trim weight, and preserve more cargo capacity — tradeoffs that can also improve range, efficiency, and performance metrics.

The downside is that a flat may leave drivers dependent on roadside assistance, a tow truck, or a replacement tire that may be difficult to locate.

That issue can be especially frustrating on road trips or in rural areas, where help may take hours to arrive. In the video, the reviewer recalled past tire problems that resulted in towing costs and long waits. At the same time, another commenter described a much smoother Tesla service experience: "They sent a service van out to where my car was, brought a new tire, and put it on for me. All was resolved in about an hour from the time I got the flat."

What can I do?

If you already own an EV — or are considering one — checking whether it includes a spare, a repair kit, or dedicated storage space is worth adding to your buying checklist.

For some drivers, a compact spare may be worth the lost storage space. For others, roadside assistance may be enough. It can also help to compare ownership costs beyond emergencies.

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