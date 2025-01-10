  • Tech Tech

Driver fleeing LA wildfire sings Tesla's praises after little-known feature helps evacuation: 'Literally saving my life'

"Never buying another brand ever again."

by Leslie Sattler
"Never buying another brand ever again."

Photo Credit: X

A Model Y owner credited Tesla's advanced air filtration system for his safe evacuation during the dangerous Palisades Fire in Los Angeles this week, Teslarati reported.

The fire has spread across over 19,000 acres, forcing thousands of Los Angeles residents to flee their homes. During his evacuation on Tuesday, Tesla owner Josef (@JosefInvesting) turned to his car's "Bioweapon Defense Mode" for safety. This feature keeps cabin air clean through a HEPA filter system that blocks 99.97% of particles such as smoke and bacteria, according to Teslarati. 

"When biodefense mode actually comes in handy for the Palisades Fire in LA. This Tesla is literally saving my life. Never buying another brand ever again," he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The air filtration technology creates positive pressure inside the vehicle that keeps harmful particles out. Introduced in the Model X, this safety feature now comes standard in the Model S and Model Y, making these electric vehicles lifesavers during air quality emergencies.




The Model Y's technology proved doubly useful as the owner activated Full Self-Driving's hurry mode to navigate away from danger. Josef later said the fire had consumed his apartment.

Tesla's X account responded with support: "Glad to hear — please stay safe."

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

This real-world example shows how electric vehicles protect drivers beyond typical safety features. The Bioweapon Defense Mode offers protection from natural disasters, poor air quality days, and heavy pollution.

By choosing EVs with advanced features such as elite air filtration systems, drivers can stay safe while reducing their environmental impact through zero-exhaust transportation.

The technology might seem like a luxury add-on, but for this Tesla owner caught in a threatening situation, it became a lifeline. With natural disasters becoming more frequent, this feature could save drivers' lives.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🔘 Cost 💰

🔘 Battery range 🔋

🔘 Power and speed 💪

🔘 The way it looks 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x