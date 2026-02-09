3 game-changing EV stories you need to know this week

This week, we're looking at Tesla kissing two models goodbye, Honda rolling out an adorable new model, and lots of other news you need to know about clean machines right now.

Farewell, Tesla Model S and X

Two of the cars that made Tesla a household name are being consigned to the dustbin of automotive history.

The legendary Model S blasted onto the stage in 2012, and the falcon-wing-doored Model X followed three years later.

Sales of both once-revolutionary models have been declining for a while: Exact numbers are hard to confirm, but some stats suggest a 30% year-on-year decline in delivery numbers, as (mainly Chinese) rivals have taken the lead. Both models will be phased out in 2026.

Elon Musk has cited the company's future in autonomous cars and his Optimus robot as the places he's focusing his investments.

Honda's tiny new EV is adorable — but is it small enough?

Honda's buzzworthy Super-One EV is a snubby, cute-as-a-button car that channels the little hatches of bygone decades. There's only one problem: Reports say it will not hit the coveted sub-$30,000 price point (it's a Japanese launch, for now, so the ¥5 million price tag converts to $32,000).

Tiny "Kei" cars are having a moment, but the Super-One's surprisingly higher potential price tag than these models usually command comes from its just-slightly-too-large dimensions, which push it into a higher tax bracket in Japan.

EV and hybrid sales just overtook gas cars in Europe

December 2025 saw new car registrations in the European Union swing way in favor of EVs and hybrids. In fact, pure EVs alone ousted ICE cars for the first time — a real indicator of Europe's love for electric vehicles.

The month saw just 22.5% of those registrations being ICE-powered, while EVs came in just a bit better at 22.6%. But the largest share of all was hybrids, which accounted for over a third (33.7%) of all new vehicles.

The EV share rose by 30% to that total, despite Tesla logging a staggering 38% drop in sales across Europe.

