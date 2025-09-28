Tesla driver shares honest review after one year of owning vehicle: 'Few understand'

Tesla seems to be living up to expectations. A Tesla user proudly shared their personal experience owning a Tesla for a year.

A member of the Facebook group Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Owners Club shared some images that showed the energy efficiency and cost savings using their 2024 Model 3 Long Range RWD for one year.

In the post, the Tesla owner noted that they've driven the car for over 13,500 miles, including interstate road trips.

Over the past year, they've averaged 4.4 miles per kilowatt-hour — extremely efficient considering that they use the thermostat freely, running "Dog Mode" frequently in hot Southern California weather. The battery also remains efficient, delivering about 270 miles at an 80% charge.

"I'm happy with all of the above numbers, and more importantly, I'm thrilled with the experience of owning this car," the owner said in the caption.

Stories like this inspire more people to make the switch to electric vehicles. But aside from the monetary savings, using electric cars contributes to cleaner air.



Gas-powered vehicles release about 4.6 metric tons of heat-trapping gases yearly, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — but all-electric vehicles like Tesla don't produce tailpipe pollution.



These benefits show why more people are embracing electrification — and why those who have made the switch are eager to share their own experiences.

For the Tesla owner, the Model 3 has been impressive. "They're fantastic. Nothing in the price range compares," they commented.

Other Tesla users shared positive experiences using their EVs. One commenter said, "I've charged more and spent less. Saved more, too, compared to gas. Like a lot more."

"Few understand just how good these cars really are," another wrote in agreement.

