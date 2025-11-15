Homeowner shares excitement after powering home with futuristic Tesla technology: 'Finally fired this baby up'

A homeowner was so excited to get their new solar-panel system up and running, they literally couldn't wait to tell the world.

On the day their Tesla Energy system got approved by their utility and started operating, the homeowner shared their excitement with the r/solar subreddit.

"Woke up this morning to a PTO (permission to operate) email from National Grid! Finally fired this baby up," the homeowner wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

That excitement is understandable. After all, solar is one of the world's cleanest energy sources and one of the best ways to lower your energy bills and remove the stress of rising energy prices. If you're looking to go solar, check out The Cool Down's Solar Explorer, which explains the many options and provides money-saving tips.

This homeowner also shows how quickly getting solar can happen. It took only two months for the homeowner to choose their installation company, get 32 panels installed, and get the final approval that allowed electricity to flow.

The Solar Explorer can help manage this process for you. It connects you with partners trusted by us at The Cool Down, who can provide you with a concierge-level service that will explain and simplify the solar process. And if saving money on solar sounds good, the Solar Explorer has you covered there, too.

If you're looking to buy solar panels, our partners can help you compare quotes and save up to $10,000. Or, if you'd rather keep the down payment low, partners such as Palmetto offer solar subscription plans with no money down. Palmetto's LightReach leasing program can cut your utility rate by up to 20%, while also taking advantage of federal tax credits earmarked for solar panels.

A solar panel system can also pair perfectly with other electric appliances to drive utility costs down even more. One such example is an energy-efficient heat pump, and fortunately, Mitsubishi makes it easy to find the right heat pump and installer for your home and budget.

The bottom line is, solar panels can do wonders for your home, allowing you to spend less money on energy while also reducing your carbon impact and your reliance on the grid. And, as this Reddit post shows, it can also bring unbridled excitement to your life.

"Congratulations, it's a great day," one commenter wrote. "Enjoy your low power bills for the rest of your life."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




