"These guys are the MVPs of this trip."

A Tesla driver crossing the length of the Americas had to rely on "emergency solar" after running out of battery in Chile's Atacama Desert — and the ordeal has become an example of both the ingenuity and limits of electric-vehicle road trips.

According to a report from Electrek, YouTuber Sandro van Kuijck has spent years documenting a solo drive in his heavily modified Tesla Model X, "Beluga," from Canada toward the southern tip of Argentina on his channel, Everyday Sandro.

His latest video is drawing attention for showing him stranded in one of the harshest environments possible: the driest desert on Earth. Electrek explains that Van Kuijck began this leg of his trip at 95% battery, but the climb to about 3,000 meters in heavy headwinds used more energy than he expected.

When the Tesla had 37 kilometers remaining with 42 kilometers still to the next charger, he stopped on the highway shoulder and set up his backup solar gear. His custom panel and house battery added only around 1-2 kilometers of range per hour, but it kept the vehicle alive long enough for him to seek help.

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It's a small amount of power, but it highlights another advantage EVs can have over gas cars — beyond lower maintenance costs and protection from rising fuel prices — the ability to charge, with modification, even in emergency or off-grid situations. While Van Kuijck's situation may be one of the least convenient and effective options, Level-2 chargers from Qmerit are among the easiest ways to charge.

By using lower at-home electricity rates instead of the higher prices at public charging stations, drivers can significantly reduce their overall charging costs.

In Van Kuijck's emergency situation, after multiple tow companies declined to help, a nearby road crew let him use an industrial generator until friends organized a tow to Calama.

Van Kuijck praised the construction workers who helped him, saying in the video: "These guys are the MVPs of this trip."

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The video highlights a real challenge for EV drivers in remote regions: Infrastructure still matters.

Electrek noted that Chile's charging network is expanding, with Tesla and Copec planning more high-speed sites, but long desert stretches remain difficult. For drivers, the takeaway is less about solar replacing chargers and more about EVs offering a unique backup option in emergencies.

That flexibility could matter to everyday drivers, too. Most people will never cross the Atacama, but access to home charging and a growing public network can make EV ownership easier and cheaper than many expect.

If you're thinking about charging at home, it is typically much cheaper than relying on public chargers. Connect with the experts at Qmerit to get free installation quotes from vetted partners in your area.

Installing solar can boost those savings even more, since charging with your own electricity is cheaper than using public stations or drawing from the grid.

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