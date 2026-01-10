  • Tech Tech

Dashcam captures scary footage of Tesla driver's near-death experience: 'I realized he would not make it'

"I was shaking uncontrollably for a while."

by Sam Westmoreland
One Tesla driver credits the supervised Full Self-Driving system in his Cybertruck for avoiding a potentially fatal collision along Highway 54 in New Mexico.

Photo Credit: iStock

A driver recently credited the Full Self-Driving system in his Tesla Cybertruck for avoiding a potentially serious collision. 

According to CBS Austin, Clifford Lee believes his Cybertruck's FSD system saved him from a terrifying head-on crash along Highway 54 in New Mexico. 

Lee said he was traveling northbound on 54, driving about 75 miles per hour on the two-lane road, when a pickup truck attempted to pass a semi heading south. The pickup misjudged the distance it needed to go, and the speed of both the semi and Lee in his Cybertruck, and it became clear that the pickup's driver wasn't going to make it around in time. 

"I think it was like five seconds out," Lee said. "Around three seconds [out], I realized he would not make it." 

Lee claimed he went to maneuver the car, but the Cybertruck was already at work. It managed to thread the space along the shoulder between the oncoming pickup truck and the barrier on the side of the road. This allowed Lee to escape the dangerous situation with only a broken side window and rearview mirror to show for the scare. 

"I almost got killed," Lee said. "I was shaking uncontrollably for a while."

The FSD feature on many Tesla vehicles is just one of many potential perks to EV ownership. Although Tesla and its Cybertruck have faced recent criticism, and company sales numbers slumped in 2025, its FSD tech — which still requires human supervision — has received recent, measured praise tempered by critiques

In addition to some models' safety perks, electric vehicles can save you hundreds on fuel and repairs each year, and charging them at home rather than at public chargers can extend those savings. The company Qmerit can help you install a Level 2 charger at your home and can get you free, instant installation estimates.

Pairing that charger with solar panels can take your savings even further, and TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find vetted local installers to find the system that's right for you — and save you up to $10,000 on your installation. EnergySage is also a trusted partner that can help you start your solar power journey, for its own merits or to complement money-saving EV tech. 

For his part, Lee is a big believer in Tesla's FSD technology after his scare, and he insists it played a decisive role in keeping him safe.

"I'm so convinced it was FSD," he told CBS Austin.

Do you think EVs are more stylish than gas cars?

Definitely 💅

No way 👎

A few models are 😅

Most models are 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x