Dashcam captures scary footage of Tesla driver's near-death experience: 'I realized he would not make it'

A driver recently credited the Full Self-Driving system in his Tesla Cybertruck for avoiding a potentially serious collision.

According to CBS Austin, Clifford Lee believes his Cybertruck's FSD system saved him from a terrifying head-on crash along Highway 54 in New Mexico.

Lee said he was traveling northbound on 54, driving about 75 miles per hour on the two-lane road, when a pickup truck attempted to pass a semi heading south. The pickup misjudged the distance it needed to go, and the speed of both the semi and Lee in his Cybertruck, and it became clear that the pickup's driver wasn't going to make it around in time.

"I think it was like five seconds out," Lee said. "Around three seconds [out], I realized he would not make it."

Lee claimed he went to maneuver the car, but the Cybertruck was already at work. It managed to thread the space along the shoulder between the oncoming pickup truck and the barrier on the side of the road. This allowed Lee to escape the dangerous situation with only a broken side window and rearview mirror to show for the scare.

"I almost got killed," Lee said. "I was shaking uncontrollably for a while."

The FSD feature on many Tesla vehicles is just one of many potential perks to EV ownership. Although Tesla and its Cybertruck have faced recent criticism, and company sales numbers slumped in 2025, its FSD tech — which still requires human supervision — has received recent, measured praise tempered by critiques.

For his part, Lee is a big believer in Tesla's FSD technology after his scare, and he insists it played a decisive role in keeping him safe.

"I'm so convinced it was FSD," he told CBS Austin.

