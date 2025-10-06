New Tesla owner sounds off on major disappointment with vehicle's performance: 'Basically useless'

"I bought this for the features it promised me."

Tesla's Autopilot promises a lot. But for some drivers in Europe, it's delivering a masterclass in frustration.

A recent post on social media from a new Tesla owner highlights a massive gap between the system's futuristic hype and its real-world performance.

What's happening?

One Model Y owner in Germany took to the r/RealTesla subreddit to vent. Their list of problems was long.

A recent update, they explained, now limits the system's speed based on what the car's cameras recognize. The problem? The car often fails to recognize conditional speed limits for things like rain or nighttime noise reduction.

"I bought this for the features it promised me today," the user wrote, adding that the system "fell way below my expectations" and was "basically useless."

Then there are the high beams. The automatic system is supposed to be smart, but the driver reported it constantly flashes oncoming traffic. Construction sites? It doesn't always see them. Roundabouts? The post describes the car's behavior as reckless.

Why is Tesla's Autopilot feature concerning?

This isn't just one driver's bad day. This experience reflects a wider pattern of issues with the technology.

According to IOT World Today, Tesla's Autopilot has been criticized in Euro NCAP safety tests for its performance. That could be why the company has seen a dip in sales in Europe.

In the U.S., the system has faced intense legal scrutiny. A former federal safety official testified in a deadly crash trial, calling the system "defective," which followed the verdict in another deadly crash trial involving Autopilot.

These persistent issues could create hesitation for potential buyers, which in turn could slow the broader adoption of money-saving and environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

What are drivers saying?

The public conversation around Autopilot is complicated, with some users reporting frustrating experiences while others praise its successes.

The technology has shown moments of brilliance, with one grateful driver sharing how Autopilot possibly saved their life in a near-crash. This ongoing debate was reflected in the comments on Reddit.

One user questioned the system's design, asking: "Why do you even need to shake the steering wheel? I used to drive a very inexpensive Citroën Berlingo, and even that car could tell precisely whether my hands were on the steering wheel or not."

Another user in Germany offered a different perspective: "Adaptive long beams works fine for me … is a good experience once you learn its weaknesses."

