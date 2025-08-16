Tesla owner reveals true cost of filling up using high-tech charger: 'How much do you pay?'

A Tesla owner took to TikTok to show just how nice it can be to charge your EV at home. While the cost to charge differs depending on your area, it's cheaper than using a charging station, especially if you have solar power.

The owner states at the beginning of the video that they've been asked how long it takes to get to full, so they decided to make a video not only showing that, but also how much it costs – or, it might make more sense to say how little it costs.

The video begins with the owner explaining why they're making the video, then that they use a Nema 14-50 outlet, and that the car had a 25% charge at the time. The charge limit was set to 80%, and it was going to take 5 hours and 50 minutes to reach that, which wasn't a problem because, as the owner explains, they were about to go to bed.

If the charge time doesn't impress you, the overall cost of the charge will. The car owner multiplied the 43 kilowatt hours added overnight times the 9 cents charged by the electric company per kWh, and the total cost of the charge came out to a total of $3.87.

The video ends with the owner asking, "How much do you pay to fill up your car?"

Videos like this could convince car buyers to make their next car an EV. But the savings don't just come in the form of cheaper fill-ups. EVs also save owners money because they don't require the same sort of general maintenance that gas-powered vehicles do.

Besides saving the vehicle owners money, EVs benefit the public by replacing gas-powered vehicles, reducing carbon pollution, a major contributor to the planet's warming.

One commenter asked why the car was only charged to 80%, and the creator responded by explaining that that's what Tesla recommends because it makes the battery last longer.

Other commenters lamented the fact that it's more expensive where they live, but the prices they gave are still much lower than filling up at the pump.

One person commented, "I added the biggest charger I can at home. I charge at 48 amp[s] and it usually is around 45 miles an hour. Charging at home is the best."

