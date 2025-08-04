Developer unveils AI-powered innovation that could boost EV performance: 'Making a significant contribution'

German engineers are taking more precise measurements inside the cramped, hot confines of electric vehicle motors. And their innovative diagnostic setup will have range-boosting potential, according to a news release from developer ZF.

The product, called TempAI, uses artificial intelligence to improve temperature control by 15%. It's an invention that boosts efficiency, reduces the need for rare and expensive materials, and shortens development times from months to days, per ZF.

"We are proud to bring this innovation into series production and thus making a significant contribution to more efficient e-mobility," Otmar Scharrer, ZF's head of development for electrified powertrain technology, said in the release.

Generally, electric motors use power from the battery to drive the wheels. Cooling systems, controllers, and other tech are typically part of the setups, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

ZF's AI software doesn't require more hardware add-ons. The temperature analysis requires low energy but provides fast, actionable metrics for existing control units. As a result, the motors can operate to their safest limit, giving 6% more peak power, while reducing energy consumption up to 18%. The performance was proved during testing, according to ZF.

"This technology enables us to further increase the efficiency and reliability of our drives. At the same time, TempAI demonstrates how data-driven development can be not only faster, but also more sustainable and more powerful," Dr. Stefan Sicklinger, head of AI, digital engineering, and validation in research and development, said in the release.

AI is being used by experts at the University of Liverpool to develop a better EV battery electrolyte. In China, advanced computing is helping scientists better understand nuclear fusion reactors.

At ZF, it is giving experts an inside look at e-motors through millions of data points.

"TempAI is a real technological breakthrough for the temperature management of electric drives." Scharrer said in the release.

The improved performance could help increase already strong EV numbers. BloombergNEF reported that experts expect 22 million EVs to be sold globally this year. It would be a 25% jump from last year.

That's despite slowing numbers stateside — mainly due to fossil-friendly energy policy that leverages "a mighty federal arsenal," according to Politico. EV tax credits worth up to $7,500 are being retired years early, on Sept. 30, CNBC reported. The clean energy cutbacks are part of President Donald Trump's spending bill.

Still, certain states provide their own incentives. That's in addition to the approximately $1,500 a year EV owners can save in gas and service costs. What's more, each EV that replaces a gas-guzzling ride prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually, according to the DOE. Tailpipe exhaust and other fumes are released when fossil fuels are burned, polluting the air with toxic substances that contribute to 6.5 million deaths worldwide a year, per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Hastening the shift to cleaner transportation can help clear the air.

At ZF, the team thinks its AI-powered motor monitoring will be an important process during development that replaces costly measurements taken during operation and improves EV performance.

"The result: more power, less unused reserves — and a leap in efficiency that pays off," per the release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.