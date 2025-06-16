Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could unlock low-cost energy: 'We have made a significant leap forward'

"The device maintained over 80% of its initial efficiency after prolonged exposure to high temperatures."

A solar cell development promises to improve the efficiency and durability of the energy-generating technology.

The team of researchers, from South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, detailed their findings in an April study published in Advanced Energy Materials and a May report.

Professors BongSoo Kim, Jin Young Kim, and Dong Suk Kim worked with a multi-functional hole-selective layer in perovskite-organic tandem solar cells. The thin, flexible material reached 2.216 open circuit volts and 24.73% power conversion efficiency — indicating devices with these cells could function at maximum efficiency.

Tandem solar cells are used in wearable devices and building-integrated photovoltaics, according to the UNIST news release. The different cells increase the spectrum of absorbable sunlight.

The HTL joined two self-assembled molecules, and they formed strong chemical bonds with the metal ions in the perovskite. The mHTL "is carefully engineered to align its energy levels with the perovskite active layer, selectively extracting holes while blocking electrons, thereby reducing charge recombination losses."

The report stressed the importance of efficient charge extraction via this setup, as sunlight cannot be transformed into an electric current unless the electrons and holes reach their electrodes. "Misaligned energy levels cause charge loss and reduced efficiency," it noted.

"Moreover, the device maintained over 80% of its initial efficiency after prolonged exposure to high temperatures of 65 degrees Celsius and continuous illumination, demonstrating excellent long-term stability," the release stated.

Improving solar cell performance is vital to pushing the clean energy sector forward. Solar is the cheapest form of electricity in countries around the world, and it produces no heat-trapping pollution. It is set to surpass wind and hydro as the top source of renewable power in the next handful of years, according to the International Energy Agency.

To take advantage of the free energy generated by the sun, you can install solar panels or sign up for a community solar program. This will bring your energy bills close to zero dollars, and it will also help cool down the planet, which is rapidly warming because of humans' burning of dirty energy sources such as coal and gas — the fossil fuels that largely power grids around the globe.

This study's science represents another step toward a cleaner, cooler future.

"By developing a self-assembled hole transport layer that improves charge extraction, interface stability, and structural durability, we have made a significant leap forward in enhancing the performance of tandem solar cells," BongSoo said. "This development brings us closer to realizing thin, flexible, and high-efficiency next-generation solar panels for practical applications."

