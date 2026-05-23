Scientists solve hidden leakage problem in next-gen solar cells, pushing efficiency past 33%

Higher-efficiency solar cells can generate more electricity from the same amount of sunlight.

Scientists in China say they may have found a way to solve a hidden flaw that has been holding back a promising form of next-generation solar energy. The breakthrough could help push tandem solar cell efficiency past 33% and bring the technology closer to real-world use.

According to a study published May 21 in the journal Matter, as reported by EurekAlert, the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering worked with Soochow University, Taizhou University, and S.C Exact Equipment Co. to develop a new strategy to reduce electrical leakage in perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells.

These tandem cells combine a perovskite layer with a silicon layer, enabling high-efficiency conversion of solar energy. They are considered one of the most exciting solar technologies under development, with the current world efficiency record at 35.0%.

But one persistent manufacturing challenge has stood in the way. Industrial silicon surfaces are textured with tiny, pyramid-like shapes, making it difficult to apply a smooth, even perovskite layer. That can create small leakage pathways that reduce performance.

The team's solution was a "peak-selective passivation" method that uses polystyrene nanospheres to deposit a thin aluminum oxide insulating layer only on the pyramid peaks.

The resulting device reached 33.33% power conversion efficiency and was certified at 32.89% on an active area of about one square centimeter.

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Higher-efficiency solar cells can generate more electricity from the same amount of sunlight, which could mean smaller systems, lower installation costs, and more power from limited rooftop or urban space.

That could be especially important for households and businesses trying to lower utility bills without sacrificing space. More efficient panels can make solar a better fit in places where roof space is tight and every panel needs to deliver as much energy as possible.

Stability is also critical if this technology is going to move beyond the lab. EurekAlert noted the device still had roughly 90% of its starting efficiency after 1,000 hours of nonstop operation.

If tandem solar cells become easier to manufacture on existing production lines, they could help speed the rollout of cleaner electricity. More affordable clean power could also reduce pollution from dirty energy sources, which is good news for public health and air quality.

The researchers said the passivation approach is simple and compatible with current industrial manufacturing, which could make commercialization more realistic. Rather than requiring an entirely new production system, the method could fit into the way solar components are made.

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