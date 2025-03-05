Energy firm sets world record with 'champion cell' technology: 'This result is laying the groundwork'

This new world record was independently verified by the Fraunhofer ISE CalLab.

In an exciting leap forward for solar energy, renowned solar company Qcells has announced a groundbreaking achievement: the creation of a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell that reached an impressive 28.6% efficiency.

This new world record was independently verified by the Fraunhofer ISE CalLab, setting a new benchmark for commercially viable solar technology.

Solar power has long been one of the most promising sources of clean, affordable energy, but improving its efficiency has always been a challenge.

With Qcells' new tandem cell technology, more energy can be generated from each solar panel, reducing the overall number of panels needed to power a home, business, or even a whole community. This means a smaller land footprint for solar farms and a potential reduction in the cost of solar energy — making clean energy more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Qcells has been working on developing a commercially viable tandem solar cell since 2016, combining two powerful technologies: a perovskite top cell and Qcells' proprietary Q.ANTUM silicon technology for the bottom cell.

The perovskite captures high-energy light, while the silicon captures lower-energy light, maximizing the cell's performance. This approach improves power output per unit area, making it a game-changer for large-scale solar installations.

Qcells' dedicated R&D teams in Germany and Korea have made significant strides in tandem cell technology, shifting their focus from small-area cells to full-sized, scalable solutions.

This new tandem cell was produced on Qcells' R&D pilot line in Germany, using commercial processes that are feasible for mass production.

"The champion cell is a typical cell from our R&D pilot line in Germany and has been fabricated by exclusively using processes that are feasible for mass production," Robert Bauer, Head of Qcells R&D in Germany, explained.

He added that this breakthrough "is laying the groundwork for future commercialization of this exciting technology."

According to Danielle Merfeld, Global CTO at Qcells, the tandem cell technology will "ultimately, deliver a great leap forward in photovoltaic performance."

This new tandem solar technology has the potential to lower the cost of solar energy, reduce reliance on dirty fuels, and help cities and companies meet their clean energy goals faster. If successful at scale, it could be a key driver in making solar energy a more widespread and cost-effective solution for powering homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

While there's no specific timeline yet for when this technology will be available to consumers, Qcells' commitment to ongoing R&D investments and partnerships with government and industry leaders signals that the future of solar energy is looking brighter than ever.

